Home > World

IS detainee arrested on her return to Ireland from Turkey

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Dec 2019 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 11:23 PM BdST

An Irish citizen aligned to Islamic State deported from Turkey along with her 2-year-old daughter was arrested on her return to Dublin on Sunday on suspicion of terrorist offences, Irish police said.

Ireland agreed to repatriate Lisa Smith, 38, and her two-year-old daughter after Ankara began deporting foreign citizens linked to Islamic State earlier this month.

Turkey says it has captured 287 militants in northeast Syria, where Turkish troops launched an offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia last month, and has hundreds more jihadist suspects in detention.

Dublin has said for months that it has a responsibility to bring Smith back to Ireland and that its main concern was for the safe repatriation of her daughter.

The girl was now being cared for by relatives, police said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in London, Britain, November 30, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson pressured on jail terms after London Bridge attack

President George Bush goes over a State of the Union address, days before military operations commenced in Iraq, at the White House in Washington, Jan 25, 1991. Impeachment has served as a deterrent presidents have had to consider when making decisions that crossed into questionable territory; Bush worried that the war could lead to his impeachment. The New York Times

Before Trump, impeachment loomed over multiple presidents

Crewmen aboard the UBC Cyprus wait to unload its cargo of cement in Batangas, Philippines, Jul 15, 2019. About a quarter of the world’s 1.6 million seafarers from the Philippines, where songs are written about their legendary exploits and Lothario lifestyles. But for many, the biggest challenge is enduring the mental strain of isolation. The New York Times

The life of the Filipino seafarer

Emergency personnel work on the site where a bus crashed it fell from a bridge in Zabaikalsk region, Russia December 1, 2019. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

19 killed in bus crash in Russia's far east

Representational image. Reuters

19 die in Russia road crash

London attack carried out by one IS fighter

Parliament approves Iraqi PM’s resignation

Thousands take to the streets in HK

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.