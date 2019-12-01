A relic of Jesus' manger, Christmas gift from pope to Bethlehem
Published: 01 Dec 2019 09:10 AM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 09:16 AM BdST
A fragment of wood reputed to be from the manger where Jesus was laid after his humble birth arrived in Bethlehem as a gift from the Vatican on Saturday, kicking off Christmas season at the town revered as the place of Jesus' birth.
The wood piece, just a few centimetres long, was once kept in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. It was handed over earlier this week to the custodian of the Bethlehem church, who said it brought "great honour to believers and pilgrims in the area".
The provenance of ancient relics is often questionable. Still, they are revered by the Christian faithful, among them the many pilgrims who squeeze through a narrow sandstone entrance in the Church of the Nativity to visit the birth grotto that is its centrepiece.
According to the Custos of the Holy Land for the Catholic church, Francesco Patton, the relic dates back more than 2,000 years and was sent to the Vatican in the 7th century.
Encased in a silver-coloured ornamental table-top stand, it was unveiled to the public on Friday at the Notre Dame of Jerusalem Centre. Marching bands greeted the relic as it arrived in Bethlehem on Saturday. It was placed in Saint Catherine's Church, at the Church of the Nativity compound in Manger Square.
"We are proud that part of the manger is back in Bethlehem because we feel that the soul of God is with us more than before," said Chris Giacaman, 53, a Bethlehem homemaker, as she stood outside the church.
Others were a little let down.
"It's a small piece, we thought it would be a bigger piece," said Sandy Shahin Hijazeen, 32. "When we heard that the manger is coming back we thought it would be the whole manger, but then we saw it."
After night fell, the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony was underway as hundreds gathered at Manger Square to celebrate the start of holiday season.
With a bright red star gleaming at its top, the giant tree was illuminated by hundreds of golden-white bulbs as fireworks lit up the night sky.
Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is usually particularly busy ahead of Christmas on Dec 25, with tourists and pilgrims flocking to the Biblical city. Christians make up around 1% of the Palestinian population in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jeffrey Epstein, blackmail and a lucrative ‘hot list’
- Students fainting from hunger in Venezuela’s failing school system
- UK PM Johnson pressured on jail terms after London Bridge attack
- A relic of Jesus' manger, Christmas gift from pope to Bethlehem
- Dutch police arrest 35-year-old suspect in Hague stabbings
- Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence
- British PM Johnson to Trump: keep out of UK election
- In Afghanistan, Trump Creates Confusion Over US Policy on Taliban
- London attacker named, was previously convicted of terrorism offences
- Deadly attacks in Britain in recent years
Most Read
- Jeffrey Epstein, blackmail and a lucrative ‘hot list’
- Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi institutions in QS rankings
- London attacker released last year after terrorism offences, prompting recriminations
- Onion prices drop slightly in Dhaka as import boosts supplies
- Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence
- Bazlur, Mannafi to lead AL’s Dhaka north, south units
- People’s money must not be spent on luxury, Hasina says
- British PM Johnson to Trump: keep out of UK election
- Prison authorities find no evidence that IS-inspired cap was supplied inside jail
- Workers end water transport strike after a day of sufferings on southern routes