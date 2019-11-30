Three wounded in stabbing in The Hague, manhunt under way: police
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Nov 2019 02:23 AM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2019 02:51 AM BdST
Dutch police said on Friday three people had been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague, and a manhunt was under way.
An area on a main shopping street near the town's historic centre was cordoned off, and dozens of police and ambulances were on the scene.
In a statement, Hague police said they were seeking a man aged 45-50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent.
Police said the man was wearing a shawl, a black jacket and a grey tracksuit.
