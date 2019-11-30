Home > World

Three wounded in stabbing in The Hague, manhunt under way: police

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Nov 2019 02:23 AM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2019 02:51 AM BdST

Dutch police said on Friday three people had been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague, and a manhunt was under way.

An area on a main shopping street near the town's historic centre was cordoned off, and dozens of police and ambulances were on the scene.

In a statement, Hague police said they were seeking a man aged 45-50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent.

Police said the man was wearing a shawl, a black jacket and a grey tracksuit.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Screengrab of a video posted on Twitter on an incident on London Bridge

UK police shoot dead knife man

Forensics officers are seen near the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, Britain, November 29, 2019. Reuters

What we know about London Bridge incident

N Korea's Thanksgiving Day missile test

UK will leave EU by January 31: Johnson

Iraq death toll passes 400 in mass protests

People search foe belongings among rubble following Tuesday's powerful earthquake in Thumane, Albania, Nov 27, 2019. REUTERS

Dead mother, 3 children found in Albania

Mourners carry the coffin during the funeral of a demonstrator who was killed at an anti-government protest overnight in Najaf, Iraq Nov 29, 2019. REUTERS

Violence rises in southern Iraq

Supporters of Uruguay's Luis Lacalle Pou react after he announced his victory on the presidential elections, in Montevideo, Uruguay Nov 28, 2019. REUTERS

Centre-right candidate wins in Uruguay

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.