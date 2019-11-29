Home > World

British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Nov 2019 08:46 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 09:36 PM BdST

Previous Next
British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area, a security source told Reuters.

Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes.

A 14-second video clip on Twitter filmed from a high vantage point on the opposite side of the street showed what appeared to be three police officers backing away from a man lying on the pavement.

Two of the officers are pointing rifles at the man, who can be seen moving slightly. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

"Police were called at 1:58 p.m. to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge," police said in a statement. "A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured."

Police officers and emergency staff work at the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, Britain, November 29, 2019. Reuters

Police officers and emergency staff work at the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, Britain, November 29, 2019. Reuters

Witnesses told British media that the police arrived quickly at the scene soon after shots were heard.

It is believed somebody was stabbed in the London Bridge and police have shot a suspect, a security source told Reuters.

A police spokesman said earlier: "It appears somebody has been shot."

Sky News said a man had been shot dead.

The ambulance service said it had crews at the scene.

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people.

Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe", its lowest level since 2014.

London Bridge station was closed.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Police shoot suspect on London Bridge

N Korea's Thanksgiving Day missile test

UK will leave EU by January 31: Johnson

Iraq death toll passes 400 in mass protests

People search foe belongings among rubble following Tuesday's powerful earthquake in Thumane, Albania, Nov 27, 2019. REUTERS

Dead mother, 3 children found in Albania

Mourners carry the coffin during the funeral of a demonstrator who was killed at an anti-government protest overnight in Najaf, Iraq Nov 29, 2019. REUTERS

Violence rises in southern Iraq

Supporters of Uruguay's Luis Lacalle Pou react after he announced his victory on the presidential elections, in Montevideo, Uruguay Nov 28, 2019. REUTERS

Centre-right candidate wins in Uruguay

Police officers gather forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, Nov 28, 2019. REUTERS/T

HK police end 2-week campus siege

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.