Iran blames Baghdad for failing to protect Najaf consulate
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Nov 2019 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 01:09 PM BdST
Iran said on Thursday the Iraqi government is responsible for protecting its consulate in the holy city of Najaf, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday, a day after Iraqi protesters attacked and set fire to the building.
"The Iraqi government is responsible to secure safety of diplomatic missions and diplomats in Iraq ... Tehran strongly condemns the attack and demands the Iraqi government's firm response to the aggressors," State TV quoted Mousavi as saying.
In a new level of violence in demonstrations aimed at the downfall of an Iran-backed government, Iraqi protesters on Wednesday stormed and torched the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf.
Iran's state news agency IRNA said staff at the consulate, who had evacuated shortly before demonstrators broke in, were "safe and unharmed". Iraq has condemned the attack.
The protests, which began in Baghdad on Oct 1 and have spread through southern cities, pose the biggest challenge to Iraq’s Shi’ite Muslim-dominated political order since it emerged after a 2003 US invasion toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- How Hong Kong's greatest tycoon went from friend of China to punching bag
- China warns US of retaliation for law backing Hong Kong protesters
- In Scotland, Brexit is on the line. So is the future of the UK
- Russia inquiry review is expected to undercut Trump claim of FBI spying
- EU's Tusk: Trump is 'perhaps the most difficult challenge' for Europe
- Four dead and 16 missing after failed Mediterranean crossing
- Kidney transplant given to wrong patient in New Jersey hospital
- Trump says US to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists
- Malaysia says Islamic State may shift operations to Southeast Asia
- With tears and white roses, Vietnam receives first bodies found in British truck
Most Read
- Seven Islamists to die for worst terror attack in Bangladesh
- Holey Artisan verdict: Questions over IS-inspired caps
- Dhaka cafe terrorists are ‘unworthy of mercy’, judge says
- PSC publishes 41st BCS circular for 2,166 posts
- Sporting Islamic State skull cap, Dhaka cafe terrorists vaunt a contempt for court
- Malaysia says Islamic State may shift operations to Southeast Asia
- Default rate on bank debts surges in Bangladesh
- Another ‘tortured’ Bangladesh housemaid to return from Saudi Arabia
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- Cafe attack trial a ’landmark’ case for Bangladesh: US