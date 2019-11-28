‘China could put US HK law drafters on no-entry list’
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Nov 2019 11:25 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 11:25 PM BdST
China is considering putting those who drafted the US law supporting Hong Kong’s protesters on a no-entry list barring them from entering China’s mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macau, Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said on Thursday.
Hu, in a tweet, did not elaborate further on details of such a measure, and did not say how he obtained the information. The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.
