'China could put US HK law drafters on no-entry list'

Published: 28 Nov 2019 11:25 PM BdST

China is considering putting those who drafted the US law supporting Hong Kong’s protesters on a no-entry list barring them from entering China’s mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macau, Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said on Thursday.

Hu, in a tweet, did not elaborate further on details of such a measure, and did not say how he obtained the information. The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.

