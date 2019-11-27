Trump says US to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Nov 2019 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2019 05:43 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump said he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups for their role in trafficking narcotics and people, prompting a speedy request for talks by Mexico.
“They will be designated ... I have been working on that for the last 90 days. You know, designation is not that easy, you have to go through a process, and we are well into that process,” Trump said in an interview aired on Tuesday with conservative media personality Bill O’Reilly.
Soon afterwards, Mexico’s foreign ministry issued a statement saying it would quickly seek a high-level meeting with US State Department officials to address the legal designation as well as the flow of arms and money to organized crime.
“The foreign minister will establish contact with his counterpart, Michael R. Pompeo, in order to discuss this very important issue for the bilateral agenda,” the ministry said.
Once a particular group is designated as a terrorist organization, under US law it is illegal for people in the United States to knowingly offer support and its members cannot enter the country and may be deported.
Financial institutions that become aware they have funds connected to the group must block the money and alert the US Treasury Department.
Earlier this month, Trump had offered in a tweet to help Mexico “wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth” in the aftermath of the bloodiest attack on US citizens in Mexico for years.
Three women and six children of dual US-Mexican nationality were killed in the ambush in northern Mexico. Mexican authorities said they may have been victims of mistaken identity amid confrontations among drug gangs in the area.
Alex LeBaron, a former Mexican congressman and relative of some of the victims, on Twitter rejected the idea of a US “invasion”.
“We have already been invaded by terrorist cartels,” he wrote. “We demand real coordination between both countries... both countries are responsible for the rising trade in drugs, weapons and money.”
The LeBaron extended family has often been in conflict with drug traffickers in Chihuahua and victims’ relatives said the killers must have known who they were targeting.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump says US to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists
- Malaysia says Islamic State may shift operations to Southeast Asia
- With tears and white roses, Vietnam receives first bodies found in British truck
- Death toll in Albania earthquake hits 23
- Thousands rally in support of Israel's Netanyahu after graft indictment
- Beijing was confident its Hong Kong allies would win. After the election, it went silent
- China sets up Hong Kong crisis center in mainland, considers replacing chief liaison
- Powerful quake kills 13 in Albania as buildings bury residents
- After electoral loss in Hong Kong, Beijing points finger at US
- Two killed in Congo after protesters torch UN buildings over massacre
Most Read
- Seven Islamists to die for worst terror attack in Bangladesh
- Specifics of allegations are still obscure, says Toufique Imrose Khalidi
- Maximum punishment sought for Dhaka cafe attack as tribunal to deliver decision Wednesday
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- Foreign observers to hear Dhaka cafe attack verdict announcement in court
- Ananta, Barsha ‘sign’ divorce papers
- The charges against eight living suspects in Dhaka cafe attack
- Slain Holey Artisan chef Saiful will ‘return home’, his 3-year-old son believes
- Wife of police officer killed in Dhaka cafe attack speaks of ‘enormous vacuum’
- BNP leader Ulfat arrested as police start case against 500 activists over vandalism