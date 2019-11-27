Home > World

Malaysia says Islamic State may shift operations to Southeast Asia

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Nov 2019 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2019 01:48 PM BdST

A Malaysian minister warned on Wednesday that the Islamic State militant group may shift its base of operations to Southeast Asia after the death of its leader, according to a media report.

Authorities in the region have said it will be a long battle to thwart the jihadist group's ideology, even after Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself by detonating a suicide vest during a raid by US special forces in northwest Syria in October.

Malaysia will remain on guard against threats posed by fighters returning from abroad, online radicalisation and possible lone-wolf attacks, home minister Muhyiddin Yassin said at a meeting of ministers from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok.

"We believe that al-Baghdadi's death will open up another chapter in Daesh's terror operation. After losing much of its territory in Syria and Iraq, Daesh is also looking for a new base," Muhyiddin was quoted as saying by Malaysian news agency Bernama.

Daesh is the Arabic-language acronym for Islamic State and the name Malaysia commonly uses to refer to the group.

Muhyiddin, whose ministry oversees the police force, said Malaysia had foiled 25 planned attacks by Islamic State in the country and arrested 512 people with suspected links to the group over the past six years.

Malaysia has been on high alert since January 2016, when gunmen allied with Islamic State carried out a series of attacks in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

Islamic State also claimed responsibility for a grenade attack on a bar in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur in June 2016 that wounded eight people. It was the first such strike on Malaysian soil.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Powerful quake kills 13 in Albania

Officials count ballots at a polling station in the Tuen Mun area of Hong Kong, Nov 24, 2019. The citywide district council election, normally a quiet, local affair, is seen as a referendum on the demonstrations that have carried into their sixth month. The New York Times

'Confident' Beijing silent after HK election

Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. REUTERS

Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia

China sets up HK crisis center in mainland

File Photo: High mountain peaks in Logar Province, Afghanistan, Dec 16, 2018. An advocacy group says it has documented systematic sexual abuse by teachers, principals and other authorities of dozens of boys in one rural area. The New York Times

3 Afghan schools, 165 accounts of rape

FILE PHOTO: Congolese men push their makeshift bicycle past peacekeepers from India serving, in the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), as they ride on patrol in the town of Kiwanja, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 19, 2018. REUTERS

Two killed in Congo clashes

Representational image. Reuters

13 French troops die in Mali helicopter crash

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, May 10, 2019. REUTERS

Uber stripped of licence to operate in London

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.