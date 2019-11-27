EU's Tusk: Trump is 'perhaps the most difficult challenge' for Europe

Trump has welcomed Britain’s decision to leave the EU, labeling Europe a trade “foe” and questioning the value of the transantlantic defense alliance NATO.

“For the first time in history, there is an American president who is openly against a united Europe. He supports Brexit and prays for the breakup of the Union,” Tusk told the German weekly newspaper Die Zeit in an interview.

Tusk portrayed Trump as determined to weaken the EU and said this was “perhaps the most difficult challenge” for the organization.

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, is about to complete his five-year mandate as president of the European Council, a role in which he has prepared and chaired regular summits of European leaders.

Though ties between the EU and the United States have been troubled since Trump became president, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought to re-establish friendlier ties when he visited Brussels in September.

Because of its complex matrix of decision-making, multiple institutions and centers of power, the EU has 28 national leaders and institutional leaders in Brussels.

Tusk is expected to be succeeded by former Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel. The new European Commission, the EU executive, will be headed by German conservative Ursula von der Leyen.

European and Spanish authorities have deployed boats and a plane in the search for a further 16 people who are believed to have been on the raft.

They are also searching for a separate craft carrying 78 migrants that is believed to have set off from Morocco on Tuesday night.

Before Wednesday’s deaths, at least 1,136 migrants had already died or gone missing at sea this year after trying to make the crossing, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Italian authorities saved 149 people from a capsized dinghy off the island of Lampedusa on Sunday. The bodies of five women were retrieved and several others remain unaccounted for.

Meanwhile Spanish charity ships Open Arms and Aita Mari rescued more than 140 migrants from rafts off the Libyan coast last week and transported them to Italy.