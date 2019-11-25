Home > World

UK welcomes Hong Kong's Lam promise to reflect seriously after election

Britain said on Monday it welcomed a promise by Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam to “seriously reflect” after democrats in the city scored a landslide majority in district council elections.

“We don’t want to see any more violence. It was reassuring to hear Carrie Lam commit to reflecting seriously on the message delivered by the people of Hong Kong,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“I welcome the Hong Kong government facilitating these elections, which were an important opportunity for the people of Hong Kong to make their voices heard,” he added.

