More secrets of China's Xinjiang camps leaked to foreign media
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Nov 2019 01:02 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 01:02 PM BdST
Classified Chinese government documents made public by an international group of journalists describe the repressive inner workings of detention camps in Xinjiang, in a second rare leak in days of secret files concerning the troubled western region.
The publication on Sunday of the documents by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) follows a New York Times report on Nov 16 based on a cache of secret papers revealing details of China's clamp-down on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in the region.
United Nations experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang.
The ICIJ says it obtained a 2017 list of guidelines "that effectively serves as a manual for operating the camps", with instructions on how to prevent escapes, maintain secrecy about the camps' existence, indoctrinate internees and "when to let detainees see relatives or even use the toilet".
Other documents it obtained include "intelligence briefings" showing how police have been "guided by a massive data collection and analysis system that uses artificial intelligence to select entire categories of Xinjiang residents for detention".
But, the Guardian newspaper, an ICIJ affiliate, reported the Chinese embassy in London as saying "the so called leaked documents are pure fabrication and fake news".
The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to faxed questions about the ICIJ report. Reuters was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the documents.
The leaks come amid a rising international outcry over China's broader human rights record in Xinjiang. The United States has led more than 30 countries in condemning what it called a "horrific campaign of repression".
Beijing denies any mistreatment of Uighurs or others in Xinjiang, saying it is providing vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism and to teach new skills.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Singapore invokes 'fake news' law for first time over Facebook post
- Both UK parties are peddling fantasies, says former PM Blair
- Australia probes 'deeply disturbing' allegations of Chinese political interference
- US Navy chief fired over handling of SEAL saga involving Trump
- Bloomberg News will not investigate Michael Bloomberg or Democratic rivals
- Michael Bloomberg joins 2020 Democratic field for president
- Hong Kong democracy backers win big as voters flock to polls
- UK PM Johnson's Conservatives on 41%, Labour 30% in Survation poll
- Record turnout for Hong Kong council elections amid calls for full democracy
- Security forces kill nine in Iraq protests
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank reverses new credit card rules on online purchases
- Gold prices cross Tk 58,000 a Bhori again
- Chinese envoy peddles new formula for Rohingya repatriation
- Let the children play, says Radwan Mujib, as he calls for more open spaces in Dhaka
- India steamroll Bangladesh in pink test to sweep series
- Sheikh Mani’s son Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash named chairman of Jubo League
- Grameenphone shares plunge on SC order over Tk 20bn payment, drag market down
- Myanmar must stop ‘unjustifiable’ campaign against Bangladesh: Foreign ministry
- PM Hasina hands Fire Service three jumbo cushions
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 20bn to BTRC in three months