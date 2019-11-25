Home > World

Former UK PM Blair says Britain is a mess

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Nov 2019 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 05:00 PM BdST

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Monday that Britain was in a mess, warning that neither his own Labour Party nor the Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, deserved to win a Dec. 12 election.

“We’re a mess,” Blair said at a Reuters Newsmaker event. “The buoyancy of the world economy has kept us going up to now, but should that falter, we will be in deep trouble.”

Blair, Labour prime minister from 1997 to 2007, has repeatedly called for Brexit to be reversed and used his speech to argue for a second referendum on the decision to leave, saying it would need to be followed by another general election.

Britain is holding an election three years ahead of schedule because parliament had become deadlocked over Brexit, unable to agree on the right way to leave the European Union and with some still arguing for the decision to be reversed.

The Dec. 12 vote offers a stark choice between a socialist-run state under Labour, which is offering a second referendum on leaving the EU, and the free-market Conservatives, who want to get Brexit done by the end of January.

Blair, who ran a centrist pro-business government, said that current party leader Jeremy Corbyn was promising a revolution.

“The problem with revolutions is never how they begin but how they end,” he said.

“The truth is: the public aren’t convinced either main Party deserve to win this election outright.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Junius Ho, a pro-Beijing lawmaker, campaigns during district council elections in the Tuen Mun neighbourhood of Hong Kong, Nov 24, 2019. The New York Times

Pro-democracy candidates win HK local election

FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag flies outside the mosque at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazar during a government organised trip in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, Jan 3, 2019. REUTERS

More secrets of China's Xinjiang camps leaked

Bloomberg News will not investigate Michael Bloomberg

Fresh headache for China after HK local polls

Singapore invokes 'fake news' law for first time

FILE PHOTO: Tourists walk around the forecourt of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Oct 16, 2017. REUTERS

Australia probes alleged Chinese plot to install spy MP

South Africa blocks arms sales to Saudi, UAE

FILE PHOTO: Britain's former Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks at the Web Summit, in Lisbon, Portugal, Nov 6, 2019. REUTERS

Both UK parties are peddling fantasies: Tony Blair

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.