American aid worker for UN is killed in Afghan capital

Published: 25 Nov 2019 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 03:58 PM BdST

An American national working for the United Nations in Afghanistan was killed and two others were wounded in a blast targeting a UN vehicle in Kabul on Sunday, officials said, underscoring a growing threat to aid workers.

The attack led UN agencies in Afghanistan to impose lockdowns Monday, while other major international organisations restricted their movements as a precaution. Officials said the UN also canceled flights, even though many smaller aid organisations rely on air travel to get to parts of the country not accessible by roads increasingly plagued by fighting.

The latest attack further complicates humanitarian work at a time of dire need in the country and as a harsh winter looms. The UN estimates that about 1 million Afghans are “on the move,” having been either internally displaced by the intensifying conflict or because they are refugees in need of humanitarian assistance.

“It is with profound sadness that the UN family in Afghanistan confirms the killing tonight of a colleague, as well as injuries to two others, when a UN-marked vehicle was attacked in Kabul,” the local UN mission said in a statement late Sunday.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry, said three other civilians were also wounded in the attack.

While the UN statement provided no details on the aid worker who died, Afghan and Western officials said it was an American citizen who was helping the United Nations Development Agency manage the payroll for Afghan security forces.

The officials said the cause of the blast was likely a magnetic bomb that had been attached to the roof of the armoured vehicle. Photos from the scene showed the roof having been blown apart.

United Nations vehicles in the northern province of Panjshir recently came under gunfire, but no one was hurt in that case, officials said.

The attack comes at a peculiar moment in the Afghan capital, as the number of large and high-profile assaults has dropped in recent weeks, with officials crediting a recent prisoner swap with the Taliban for the dip in such violence. But smaller, more targeted attacks, have been on the rise, security officials said.

One of the latest targeted killings took the life of Waheed Muzhda, a high-profile pro-Taliban analyst who was slain outside his home by men on motorbikes. Officials have also reported a rise in failed or thwarted attacks against individuals.

