Mike Pence makes unannounced visit to Iraq

Pence made two stops: He landed with the permission of the Iraqi government at Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq’s western desert, where many of the American troops are billeted while they train and assist the Iraqi forces fighting the remains of the Islamic State. He then flew to Irbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Pence received a classified briefing at the air base, from which US Special Forces had launched the operation in Syria last month that led to the death of the Islamic State leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

He then spoke by phone with Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi but did not meet with him, according to the Abdul-Mahdi office. In a statement, his office said the two men “discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Iraqi government efforts at reform in response to the demonstrators’ demands.”

Pence told reporters that Abdul-Mahdi promised “that they would work to protect and respect peaceful protesters as part of the democratic process.”

In Irbil, Pence met with two powerful Kurdish politicians who are cousins: Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan region, and Masrour Barzani, the prime minister.

Pence denied that there was any tension with Iraqi or Syrian Kurds over President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision in October to withdraw US forces from northeast Syria, where Syrian Kurdish forces had been fighting the Islamic State alongside the Americans.

“I don’t think there was any confusion now among the leadership here in the Kurdish region of President Trump’s commitment to our allies here in Iraq as well as those in the Syrian Defence Forces, the Kurdish forces who fought alongside us. It’s unchanging,” Pence said.

The sudden departure of the American troops in October left Syrian Kurdish civilians and forces vulnerable to Turkish forces who entered their territory, taking ground and killing nearly 100 civilians and displacing 200,000, according to the United Nations.

Pence’s trip came 11 months after Trump made a similar, unannounced visit to Al-Asad, just days after announcing that he was pulling American troops out of Syria and Afghanistan. The change in policy caused a major shake-up in the White House defence and foreign policy team. Trump’s plans to meet with Abdul-Mahdi were cancelled.

The timing of the trip by Pence — the second-most-senior member of the American government — was significant. It underscored the United States’ continued engagement in Iraq and was an implicit riposte to Iran, which has often tried to present itself to Iraqi leaders as a more consistent partner than the Americans.

Iran has dispatched Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the leader of its Quds Force, the most elite arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, on multiple occasions to address difficult political situations. He was in Baghdad recently to help the Iraqis plot a response to the protests.

Later Saturday, Pence and his wife, Karen, served Thanksgiving lunch to about 150 troops, and the vice president delivered remarks to about 200 personnel. The United States has about 6,000 troops in Iraq.

Speaking at Irbil Air Base, Mike Pence praised the efforts of American troops and their allies in defeating the Islamic State but did not mention the Iraqi military by name, though thousands of its personnel gave their lives.

Pence also made no distinction between the Kurds in Syria who fought long, gruelling battles against the Islamic State over the past two years, and those he was visiting in Iraqi Kurdistan, who also played a role but were not involved in the same level of combat.

“The American people will also never forget or fail to honour the service and sacrifice of the brave Kurdish fighters who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in the fight against ISIS,” he said.

The visit occurred as Iraqi government leaders have struggled to deal with street protests, which have galvanised many in the south of the country as well as in the capital, Baghdad. On Saturday, Iraqi officials said one person had been shot dead and dozens of others wounded as protests continued in the capital.

Iran, which sees the uprising in Iraq as a threat that has encouraged a similar if more limited movement at home, has advocated a tough response. The United States has lobbied against that approach, encouraging Iraq to work with the nonviolent protesters, but has taken the same view as Iran toward the prime minister.

Both countries’ leadership believe that he should remain in power for the moment, because if he were swept away — as some protesters want — it could lead to a chaotic situation in which bloodshed or even a renewed civil war could occur.

Unlike Iran, the United States wants to see reforms made in the Iraqi system to root out corruption and create an electoral system that is less dominated by sectarian apolitical parties that tend to divide up the spoils and do little to represent the people.

Less than 24 hours before Pence’s arrival, a rocket was fired at Green Zone, the location of the US Embassy.

