Congo plane crash death toll rises to 24: provincial lawmaker and rescue worker
Published: 24 Nov 2019 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2019 07:53 PM BdST
The death toll from a plane that crashed into a densely populated neighborhood in Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday morning has risen to at least 24, a provincial lawmaker and rescue worker.
Jean Paul Lumbulumbu, the vice president of North Kivu’s parliament, said 24 bodies had been recovered from the rubble. A rescue worker, who asked not to be named, said 26 bodies had been found.
The aircraft, operated by local company Busy Bee, was en route to the city of Beni, about 250 km (155 miles) to the north, North Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita’s office said in a statement.
An official from Busy Bee, who asked not to be named, said the 19-seater Dornier 228-200 crashed with 16 passengers and two crew on board.
Air accidents are relatively frequent in Congo because of lax safety standards and poor maintenance. All Congolese commercial carriers, including Busy Bee, are banned from operating in the European Union.
A cargo plane departing from the same airport crashed an hour after take-off in October, killing all eight passengers.
#GOMA_RDC: Pendant le crash la population s'est permise de maitriser le feu elle-même, avant l'arrivée en retard des anti-incendies. C'est pourquoi certains habitants sont toujours victimes des explosions. @gisele_kaj @matumo_b @TinaSalama2 @radiookapi @luchaRDC @habariRDC pic.twitter.com/B6MswZSV51— Ushindi (@eliezaireushin) November 24, 2019
WARNING:
