Iraqi forces kill three protesters, cleric warns of crisis
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Nov 2019 07:54 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2019 07:54 PM BdST
Iraqi security forces killed three protesters in Baghdad on Friday and forcibly dispersed protesters blocking the country’s main port near Basra, as the country’s top cleric warned nothing but speedy electoral reforms would resolve unrest.
Security forces opened fire and launched tear gas at protesters on a central Baghdad bridge, police sources said. Two people died from bullet wounds and one from a tear gas canister launched directly at the head. At least 27 more were injured.
In the south, security forces reopened the entrance to Iraq’s main port, Umm Qasr, which protesters had blocked since Monday, port sources said, but normal operations had not yet resumed.
At least 329 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Protesters are demanding the overthrow of a political class seen as corrupt and serving foreign powers while many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, healthcare or education.
Iraq’s top Shi’ite Muslim cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called on Friday for politicians to hurry up in reforming electoral laws because the changes would be the only way to resolve weeks of deadly unrest.
“We affirm the importance of speeding up the passing of the electoral law and the electoral commission law because this represents the country moving past the big crisis,” his representative said during a sermon in the holy city of Kerbala.
Sistani, who rarely weighs in on politics except in times of crisis, holds massive influence over public opinion in Shi’ite-majority Iraq. He also repeated his view that the protesters had legitimate demands and should not be met with violence.
Unsatisfied by government reform promises they see as meager, many protesters have turned to civil disobedience tactics in recent weeks.
They had previously blocked Umm Qasr from Oct. 29-Nov. 9, apart from a brief resumption of operations for three days. It receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food.
The initial blockage cost Iraq more than $6 billion during just the first week of the closure, a government spokesman said at the time.
Protesters in Baghdad are also disrupting traffic, and are still holding ground, controlling parts of three major bridges which lead to the capital’s fortified Green Zone, where government buildings and foreign embassies are located.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hong Kong's clouds of tear gas spark health panic
- Iran declares protests are over, but the evidence suggests otherwise
- British election has many Jews wrestling with options
- Australia bushfire smoke shoots Sydney into top 10 global pollution index
- What’s next for Netanyahu?
- Billionaire Michael Bloomberg files paperwork to run for US president
- Israel's attorney general indicts PM Netanyahu on corruption charges
- In Thailand, Pope condemns exploitation of women, children for sex
- Trump ex-Russia adviser Hill tells US lawmakers to stop promoting 'falsehoods'
- Two killed and 38 wounded in Baghdad protests: security sources
Most Read
- BUET expels for life 26 students over Abrar murder
- Pubali Bank ATM fraudsters are foreigners, police say
- Online transactions hampered by new credit card rule
- Pacers with pink ball put India in command in Kolkata Test bundling Bangladesh out for 106
- Union council member detained in Sylhet after torture video draws flak
- Kolkata tickled pink as India embrace day-night Test against Bangladesh
- Nine die as wedding vehicle collides with bus in Munshiganj
- Hasina arrives in Kolkata to watch India-Bangladesh Test
- Meghna Group’s onion consignment to arrive in Bangladesh on Friday
- National awards money doubled, amount for Independence Award raised to Tk 500,000