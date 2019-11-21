Home > World

Two killed and 38 wounded in Baghdad protests: security sources

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Nov 2019 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 05:32 PM BdST

Two people were killed and 38 wounded early on Thursday when Iraqi security forces fired tear gas canisters at protesters near two key bridges in Baghdad, security and medical sources said.

The cause of death in both cases was tear gas canisters aimed directly at the head, the sources said.

One protester was killed near Sinak bridge and the other near the adjacent Ahrar bridge, police said.

Hospital sources said some of the wounded protesters had injuries sustained from live ammunition and others were wounded by rubber bullets and tears gas canisters.

More than 300 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The protests are an eruption of public anger against a ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers, especially Iran, as many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, healthcare or education.

The unrest has shattered the relative calm that followed the defeat of Islamic State in 2017.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tony Blair, the former British prime minister, speaks via video link to the founding conference of the Arab Council For Regional Integration, at a hotel in London, Nov 20, 2019. The group has brought together Arab journalists, artists, politicians, diplomats, Quranic scholars and others who share a view that isolating and demonising Israel has cost Arab nations billions in trade. The New York Times

Arab thinkers against Israel boycotts

An aerial view shows people blocking a road with gas cylinders due a shortage in La Paz, Bolivia, Nov 20, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivia govt proposes new election bill

Men of the Al Bunda tribe ride in a pick-up from Sadr City, a vast, impoverished neighbourhood of Baghdad whose residents have a history of defying the government, to join protests in the Iraqi capital's downtown area, Oct 30, 2019. For several weeks now, more than 200,000 Iraqis across the country have gathered on any given day to demonstrate against the government. The New York Times

Why Iraqis are protesting

Almaas Elman came from a prominent family of activists whose work has focused on social justice, women’s rights and rehabilitating children affected by Somalia’s decades-long war. The New York Times

Somali-Canadian activist killed in Mogadishu

Bystanders made hay as bundles of currency notes of denominations of Rs 2000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 were seen being pushed out of a window in the sixth floor with the help of a broom.

Money rains down from Kolkata building

A protester with Joker-inspired face paint shouts slogans at police in Hong Kong, Oct 31, 2019. The New York Times

HK rights bill on the way to Trump

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital to open the new Stanmore Building, in London, Britain March 21, 2019. REUTERS

Prince Andrew steps down from public duties

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at a school in Kawhmu, Yangon, Myanmar, July 18, 2019. Reuters

Suu Kyi to contest Rohingya genocide case

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.