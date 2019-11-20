Home > World

China tortured me over Hong Kong, says former British consulate employee

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Nov 2019 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 05:43 PM BdST

A former employee of Britain’s consulate in Hong Kong said Chinese secret police beat him, deprived him of sleep and shackled him in an attempt to force him to give information about activists leading pro-democracy protests.

Hong Kong, which was returned to China by Britain in 1997, has been convulsed by sometimes violent protests and mass demonstrations, the biggest political crisis for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

Simon Cheng, a Hong Kong citizen who worked for the British government for almost two years, said he was tortured while detained for 15 days as he returned from a trip to mainland China in August.

“I was hung (handcuffed and shackled) on a steep X-Cross doing a spread-eagled pose for hours after hours,” Cheng said in a post on Facebook.

“Sometimes, they ordered me to do the ‘stress tests’, which includes extreme strength exercise such as ‘squat’ and ‘chair pose’ for countless hours. They beat me every time I failed to do so using something like sharpened batons.”

Britain said Cheng’s treatment amounted to torture and summoned China ambassador to express outrage. China did not immediately comment on Cheng. Reuters was unable to verify Cheng’s account.

In an 8,000 word description of his experiences, Cheng relates a nightmare of repeated physical abuse, threats and questioning about Britain’s alleged meddling in the protests.

At one point in the interrogation by secret police, he was given a bizarre lecture about astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus whose unpopularity in the 16th Century was used to justify the argument that China was not ready for democracy.

Cheng was accused of being a British spy and questioned at length about protest leaders and their links to the London School of Economics. Eventually, it was proposed, he should work for the Chinese “motherland”.

“I was suspected of being a mastermind and British proxy to incite and organize the protests in Hong Kong,” Cheng said.

“TORTURE IN CHINA”

Britain said Cheng had been treated disgracefully.

“Simon Cheng was a valued member of our team. We were shocked and appalled by the mistreatment he suffered while in Chinese detention, which amounts to torture,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“I summoned the Chinese Ambassador to express our outrage at the brutal and disgraceful treatment of Simon in violation of China’s international obligations,” Raab said.

Cheng, who said he supported the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, said he would not seek judicial redress as he had no faith in the Chinese legal system.

Hong Kong was handed over to China by the colony’s former ruler Britain in 1997 but enjoys a degree of autonomy under the so-called “one country, two systems” formula.

China’s ambassador to London on Monday accused foreign countries including the United States and Britain of interfering in Chinese internal affairs through their reactions to the violent clashes taking place in Hong Kong.

Ambassador Liu Xiaoming said Western countries were meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs.

Cheng was forced to give a written confession for betraying the motherland, a statement of apology and a confession for “soliciting prostitution”. He was instructed to sing the Chinese national anthem and recorded singing.

He was told that if he spoke about his experiences he would be spirited out of Hong Kong back to mainland China.

“I won’t give up the fight for human rights, peace, freedom and democracy for the rest of my life, no matter the danger, discrimination and retaliation I will face, and no matter how my reputation will be stained, and no matter whether my future would be blacklisted, labeled, and ruined,” Cheng said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Detained protesters lay on the floor after they tried to leave Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus, in Hong Kong, China November 19, 2019. REUTERS

US Senate passes HK rights bill

People stop their cars in a highway to show their protest for increased gas price in Tehran, Iran Nov 16, 2019. REUTERS

More than 100 protesters killed in Iran

Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for European and Russian affairs and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, take their seats to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 19, 2019. REUTERS

White House aide 'shocked' by Trump demand

Rohingya refugee Mohammed Imran reacts during an interview with Reuters in Penang, Malaysia, Nov 16, 2019. Picture taken Nov 16, 2019. REUTERS

Rohingya in Malaysia warn against fleeing Bangladesh

File Photo: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a police van, after he was arrested by British police, in London, Britain Apr 11, 2019. REUTERS

Sweden drops Assange rape probe

US backs Israel on settlements, clouding peace process

UN decries HK protesters' violence, calls for calm

Flight deck of the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is seen as sailors sweep the deck for foreign object and debris (FOD) walk-down on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in Arabian Sea, May 19, 2019. Picture taken May 19, 2019. Garrett LaBarge/US Navy/Handout via REUTERS

US strike group sails through Strait of Hormuz

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.