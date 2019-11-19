UN decries Hong Kong protesters' violence, calls for calm
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Nov 2019 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2019 05:37 PM BdST
The UN human rights office said on Tuesday that some Hong Kong demonstrators’ resorting to extreme violence, including against police, was “deeply regrettable and cannot be condoned” and voiced concern that the situation could deteriorate further.
Spokesman Rupert Colville urged Hong Kong authorities to de-escalate the situation at the Polytechnic University - where about 100 protesters are holed up - and address the humanitarian situation of those inside “which is clearly deteriorating”.
Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she hoped the standoff between police and a group of anti-government protesters at the university could be resolved and she had told police to handle it humanely.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Convicted ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment in London
- Convicted ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment in London
- UN decries Hong Kong protesters' violence, calls for calm
- US backs Israel on settlements, angering Palestinians and clouding peace process
- Taliban frees US and Australian hostages in a prisoner swap
- Protests force Lebanese parliament to postpone session
- Taliban commanders part of swap for Western hostages arrive in Qatar
- Kashmir shutdown caused losses of more than $1bn, trade body says
- Thousands of Canadian National Railway workers go on strike
- Impeachment investigators exploring whether Trump lied to Mueller
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Shakib Khan fined Tk 1m for breach of building design
- Onion prices plummet amid drop in demand
- Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain faces ban for physically assaulting teammate
- No end in sight to transport worker strike over new law
- Truck owners, workers call indefinite strike over new law
- Government takes legal steps against 2,500 onion ‘racketeers’
- Bangladeshi among 7 killed as air strike hits biscuit factory in Libya
- After Times report, China defends its crackdown on Muslims
- Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain banned for five years by BCB