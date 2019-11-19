Home > World

UN decries Hong Kong protesters' violence, calls for calm

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Nov 2019 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2019 05:37 PM BdST

The UN human rights office said on Tuesday that some Hong Kong demonstrators’ resorting to extreme violence, including against police, was “deeply regrettable and cannot be condoned” and voiced concern that the situation could deteriorate further.

Spokesman Rupert Colville urged Hong Kong authorities to de-escalate the situation at the Polytechnic University - where about 100 protesters are holed up - and address the humanitarian situation of those inside “which is clearly deteriorating”.

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she hoped the standoff between police and a group of anti-government protesters at the university could be resolved and she had told police to handle it humanely.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US backs Israel on settlements, clouding peace process

UN decries HK protesters' violence, calls for calm

Sharif leaves Pakistan for treatment in London

Representational image: A security member inspects the site of an overnight air strike, which hit a residential district in Tripoli, Libya October 14, 2019. REUTERS

Bangladeshis die in Libya air strike

FILE PHOTO: Anas Haqqani, a senior leader of the Haqqani network, arrested by the Afghan Intelligence Service (NDS) in Khost province is seen in this handout picture released Oct 16, 2014. REUTERS

Taliban commanders parts of hostage swap arrive in Qatar

A soldier with the Afghan National Directorate of Security amidst alleged Taliban fighters in a compound in Faizabad, Afghanistan, Sept 19, 2019. The New York Times

Taliban frees US, Australian hostages in a prisoner swap

Protests force Lebanese parliament to postpone session

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian National Railway train travels eastward on a track in Montreal, Feb 22, 2015. REUTERS

Railway workers go on strike in Canada

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.