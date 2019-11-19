Taliban commanders part of swap for Western hostages arrive in Qatar
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Nov 2019 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2019 03:26 PM BdST
Three Taliban commanders who are part of a prisoner swap for two Western hostages held by the militant group have landed in Qatar, three Taliban sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
The Afghan government's decision to carry out the swap is seen as key to securing direct talks with the Islamist militants, who have, until now, refused to engage with what they call an illegitimate "puppet" regime in Kabul.
The sources, including one in Qatar, home to the political leadership of the Afghan Taliban, said the militant group's hostages, American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, both university professors, would be released later on Tuesday.
"Our three prisoners had been freed on Monday night," said one of the sources, a senior Taliban leader in Afghanistan, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the deal.
"Soon after their release, they were flown to Doha and handed over to the political office in Qatar."
Representatives of the Afghan government and the United States embassy in Kabul were not immediately available for comment.
On Nov 12, President Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan would free Anas Haqqani, a senior figure in the eponymous Haqqani network responsible for some of the worst violence in recent years, and two Taliban commanders.
But the swap was abruptly postponed, with the Taliban shifting their hostages to a new location after the commanders failed to land in Qatar.
The Haqqani network has in recent years carried out large-scale militant attacks on Afghan civilians. It is believed to be based in Pakistan and is part of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
King and Weeks were kidnapped in August 2016 from outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul where both worked as professors.
They appeared in a hostage video a year later looking dishevelled and pleading with their governments to secure their release.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Taliban commanders part of swap for Western hostages arrive in Qatar
- Kashmir shutdown caused losses of more than $1bn, trade body says
- Thousands of Canadian National Railway workers go on strike
- Impeachment investigators exploring whether Trump lied to Mueller
- The streaming era has finally arrived. Everything is about to change
- US softens stance on Israeli settlements, draws Palestinian outrage
- Three killed at shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
- Trump says he might be willing to testify in impeachment inquiry
- After Times report, China defends its crackdown on Muslims
- Bangladeshis among 7 killed as air strike hits biscuit factory in Libya
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Shakib Khan fined Tk 1m for breach of building design
- Onion prices plummet amid drop in demand
- Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain faces ban for physically assaulting teammate
- Government takes legal steps against 2,500 onion ‘racketeers’
- No end in sight to transport worker strike over new law
- Bangladeshi among 7 killed as air strike hits biscuit factory in Libya
- After Times report, China defends its crackdown on Muslims
- Truck owners, workers call indefinite strike over new law
- Gas leak didn’t spark fatal explosion in Chattogram house, says Karnaphuli inquiry