‘Several’ dead in shooting in a Fresno backyard, police say

Friends and family at the home were watching a football game when the gunmen opened fire, Lt. Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police Department said at a news conference late Sunday night. Dooley said the gunmen then fled the scene.

The authorities received reports of the shooting around 6 p.m. local time.

“What we found were several individuals deceased in the backyard,” Dooley said.

Some people were taken to a nearby hospital and some were in critical condition, he said.

He added, “This was a mass casualty shooting, there’s no doubt about it.”

It was not immediately clear if the police had made any arrests. Dooley did not release any information about the gunmen.

Videos posted on social media showed police cars and ambulances crowding a street lined with residential homes.

