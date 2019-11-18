‘Several’ dead in shooting in a Fresno backyard, police say
>> Mihir Zaveri, The New York Times
Published: 18 Nov 2019 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 01:23 PM BdST
About nine people were shot and “several” killed after gunmen sneaked into the backyard of a home in Fresno, California, during a family gathering and opened fire Sunday, the authorities said.
Friends and family at the home were watching a football game when the gunmen opened fire, Lt. Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police Department said at a news conference late Sunday night. Dooley said the gunmen then fled the scene.
The authorities received reports of the shooting around 6 p.m. local time.
“What we found were several individuals deceased in the backyard,” Dooley said.
Some people were taken to a nearby hospital and some were in critical condition, he said.
He added, “This was a mass casualty shooting, there’s no doubt about it.”
It was not immediately clear if the police had made any arrests. Dooley did not release any information about the gunmen.
Videos posted on social media showed police cars and ambulances crowding a street lined with residential homes.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
Most Read
