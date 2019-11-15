Home > World

UK police investigating alleged assault on HK justice secretary in London

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Nov 2019 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2019 07:47 PM BdST

British police said they are investigating the alleged assault on the Hong Kong justice secretary in London, but so far there have been not been any arrests.

Teresa Cheng, who was in London to promote Hong Kong as a dispute resolution and deal-making hub, was targeted on Thursday by a group of protesters who shouted “murderer” and “shameful”.

“A woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service suffering an injury to her arm,” the police said in a statement.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. There has been no arrest at this stage.”

