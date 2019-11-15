HK third-quarter GDP shrinks 3.2%, confirms depth of recession
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Nov 2019 08:07 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2019 08:07 PM BdST
Hong Kong confirmed on Friday its economy plunged into its first recession in a decade in the third quarter, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the escalating US-China trade war.
The economy shrank by a seasonally adjusted 3.2% in July-September from the previous quarter, in line with a preliminary reading, revised government data showed. Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted for the second consecutive quarter, meeting the technical definition of a recession.
From a year earlier, the economy contracted 2.9%, the same as the preliminary drop. The readings were the weakest since the global financial crisis in 2008/2009.
Months of confrontation between police and protesters have plunged the financial and trading hub into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
Tourists are cancelling bookings, retailers are reeling from a sharp drop in sales and the stock market is faltering, adding to pressure the city is feeling from China’s economic slowdown and the prolonged Sino-US trade dispute.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- American-born woman who joined ISIS is not a citizen, judge rules
- HK third-quarter GDP shrinks 3.2%, confirms depth of recession
- Same venom and drama as ’98. That’s about all in Trump impeachment inquiry hearings
- UK police investigating alleged assault on HK justice secretary in London
- N Korea calls US candidate Biden a 'rabid dog' nearing death
- Khamenei: Iran not calling for elimination of Jews, wants non-sectarian Israel
- Trump asks US SC to prevent release of his tax returns
- US envoy Sondland did not link Biden probe to aid: Ukraine minister
- Turkish president hands ‘tough guy’ letter back to Trump on US visit
- Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies
Most Read
- A woman was shot dead 3 decades ago. Police crack the forgotten case now
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, south-western rail links to Dhaka
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem says he has received worst punishment: social disgrace
- National University to remove names of anti-liberation figures from five colleges
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st Test against India
- Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies
- Bangladesh bringing housemaid back from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help goes viral
- Modi invites Hasina to watch India-Bangladesh Test at Eden Gardens