Amnesty International hails ICC decision to probe deportation of Myanmar’s Rohingya

“This decision marks an important step in the fight for justice and accountability in Myanmar,” Nicholas Bequelin, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southeast Asia, said in a statement following the ICC’s approval of the probe on Thursday.



“It sends a strong message to the orchestrators of atrocities against Rohingya that their days of impunity are numbered,” he added.

Gambia on Nov 11 also accused Myanmar of genocide in proceedings initiated at the International Court of Justice while Rohingya activists filed a lawsuit in Argentinean Courts a few days ago, Bequelin noted.



“The wheels of justice are turning – those who continue to shield perpetrators from accountability should think long and hard about which side of history they choose to be on,” he said.



Bequelin also urged the UN Security Council to refer the Rohingya crisis in the whole to the ICC as Thursday’s decision allows investigation into “some of the military’s many crimes against ethnic minorities in Myanmar”.



The UNSC’s “ongoing failure to do so is a stain on its credibility and an abdication of its responsibilities”, he added.

The Myanmar military launched a brutal campaign on Aug 25, 2017, forcing hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas to cross the border into Bangladesh, where the number of refugees now stand over 1.1 million.

The Amnesty International and others documented murder, rape, torture, forced starvation, the targeted burning of Rohingya villages and the use of landmines.



A UN Fact-Finding Mission has called for senior officials to be investigated and prosecuted for crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide.