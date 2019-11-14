Home > World

Multiple injuries reported in shooting at high school in Santa Clarita, California

>> Jacey Fortin, The New York Times

Published: 14 Nov 2019 11:09 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 11:09 PM BdST

Law enforcement officers were responding Thursday morning to a reported shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, authorities said.

Local news reports put the number of injured victims between three and seven. The Associated Press, citing Los Angeles County authorities, said six injuries were reported, and local television stations showed people being loaded into ambulances.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department urged people to avoid the area and tweeted that a male suspect in black clothing was last seen at the location.

“There is an active shooter at Saugus High School,” said a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “We’re on the scene and handling it.”

Neighbouring elementary schools were also locked down, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station said.

 

