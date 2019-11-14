Multiple injuries reported in shooting at high school in Santa Clarita, California

Local news reports put the number of injured victims between three and seven. The Associated Press, citing Los Angeles County authorities, said six injuries were reported, and local television stations showed people being loaded into ambulances.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department urged people to avoid the area and tweeted that a male suspect in black clothing was last seen at the location.

“There is an active shooter at Saugus High School,” said a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “We’re on the scene and handling it.”

Neighbouring elementary schools were also locked down, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station said.

