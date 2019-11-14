Multiple injuries reported in shooting at high school in Santa Clarita, California
>> Jacey Fortin, The New York Times
Published: 14 Nov 2019 11:09 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 11:09 PM BdST
Law enforcement officers were responding Thursday morning to a reported shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, authorities said.
Local news reports put the number of injured victims between three and seven. The Associated Press, citing Los Angeles County authorities, said six injuries were reported, and local television stations showed people being loaded into ambulances.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department urged people to avoid the area and tweeted that a male suspect in black clothing was last seen at the location.
“There is an active shooter at Saugus High School,” said a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “We’re on the scene and handling it.”
Neighbouring elementary schools were also locked down, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station said.
© 2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tenuous truce in Gaza as Islamic Jihad, Israel differ on terms
- Multiple injuries reported in shooting at high school in Santa Clarita, California
- India's top court delays ruling on ban on women entering Hindu temple
- War crimes judges approve investigation into violence against Rohingya
- Saudi anti-extremist force names feminists as a target. Briefly
- Now, Trump calls himself ‘a big fan’ of Erdogan
- Lack of forecast rains to prolong Australian bushfires threat
- Hong Kong to shut all schools until Sunday amid protests
- Hong Kong expected to announce weekend curfew
- Four killed, 52 wounded in Baghdad protests: police, medics
Most Read
- Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, south-western rail links to Dhaka
- Bangladesh bringing housemaid back from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help goes viral
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st Test against India
- Child dies after being hit by bus in Dhaka
- National University to remove names of anti-liberation figures from five colleges
- The free visa trap: How a false notion is fuelling the deportation of migrants from Saudi Arabia
- Bangladesh bans heartburn drug Ranitidine made with ingredients of two Indian firms
- Modi’s ‘fake’ letter is circulated in local media: Indian high commission
- Grameenphone agrees to pay BTRC Tk 2bn over disputed audit claim