Hong Kong to shut all schools until Sunday amid protests
Published: 14 Nov 2019 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 03:47 PM BdST
All schools in Hong Kong will suspend classes from Friday to Sunday due to transportation disruptions, following a similar move on Thursday, the Hong Kong Education Bureau said.
The bureau made the announcement in a statement, and urged students to stay away from violence.
Anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth straight day on Thursday, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links to disrupt the financial hub amid a marked escalation of violence.
