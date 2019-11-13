Home > World

HK to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Nov 2019 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 05:44 PM BdST

All schools in Hong Kong will suspend classes on Thursday due to transportation and safety reasons, the Hong Kong Education Bureau said on Wednesday.

The bureau made the announcement in an statement, and urged protestors to stop all violent acts.

Hong Kong prepared for more clashes on Wednesday as anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing after an escalation of violence.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez gestures after she declared herself as Interim President of Bolivia, at the balcony of the Presidential Palace, in La Paz, Bolivia Nov 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bolivian senator declares herself interim president

Police keep watch near the blast location after a suspected suicide bombing outside the police headquarters in Medan, Indonesia Nov 13, 2019. Reuters

Indonesian student bomber dies

Indigenous people block a road leading into La Paz, Bolivia, to protest the ouster of former President Evo Morales on Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019. Morales stepped down on Sunday under pressure from street protests and the military. The New York Times

Morales vows to return ‘with strength’

A protester holds a shield on a barricade at the Chinese University in Hong Kong, China, Nov 13, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong protests: Tensions high on campuses

A vehicle burns in the yard of a house on Bullocky Way, Possum Brush, south of Taree in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Australia, Nov 12, 2019. REUTERS

Australia bushfires: Worst 'still ahead'

Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Aug 21, 2018. REUTERS

7 die in Afghanistan blast

DACA recipients, or so-called Dreamers, take part in a news conference with Democratic congressional leaders after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases before the court regarding the Trump administration’s bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, at the US Capitol in Washington, US, November 12, 2019. REUTERS

SC leans toward Trump on 'Dreamers'

President Donald Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019. The New York Times

Trump renews China tariff threat

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.