HK to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Nov 2019 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 05:44 PM BdST
All schools in Hong Kong will suspend classes on Thursday due to transportation and safety reasons, the Hong Kong Education Bureau said on Wednesday.
The bureau made the announcement in an statement, and urged protestors to stop all violent acts.
Hong Kong prepared for more clashes on Wednesday as anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing after an escalation of violence.
