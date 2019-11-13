Home > World

Chemical attack hurts 51 children at Chinese school

>> Johnny Diaz, The New York Times

Published: 13 Nov 2019 09:51 AM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 09:51 AM BdST

A man sprayed a corrosive chemical inside a kindergarten in southwest China, injuring 51 students and three teachers, according to the official state news agency.

The attack, which took place Monday afternoon in the Yunnan province city of Kaiyuan, left two people with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the Xinhua news service.

An hour after the attack, police detained a 23-year-old man, whose surname they gave as Kong. Authorities said he sprayed the chemical, called caustic soda, “as a revenge on society,” Xinhua reported.

Caustic soda, also known as sodium hydroxide, can be a colourless to white substance appearing as flakes, beads or a granular form, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The substance can cause irritation to the eyes, burns to the skin and a temporary loss of hair.

The episode is the latest instance of violence at Chinese schools this year. In September, a man attacked an elementary school in Hubei province in central China on the first day of the semester, killing at least eight students and wounding two others, police said.

In April, a man armed with a knife killed two students and injured two others at an elementary school in Hunan province in central China.

And in January, 20 children were injured after a man with a hammer attacked an elementary school in the Chinese capital, leaving three students seriously injured, authorities said at the time.

 

c.2019 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Nov. 12, 2019. The justices are considering whether the Trump administration can shut down a program that shields about 700,000 young immigrants from deportation. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

US court ‘ready’ to let Trump end ‘Dreamers’ program

UK Labour Party hit by cyber attack

An undated photo provided by Asiya Islam shows her in a classroom. Britain’s academic community has mobilized in support of Islam, a Cambridge University scholar whose request for permanent residency was denied, she says, because she spent too much time outside of the country working on her doctoral thesis. (Asiya Islam via The New York Times)

Cambridge researcher trying to avoid deportation

Bolivia's Morales boards plane to Mexico

The general manager of San Francisco’s transit system apologised Monday for an episode in which a man who was eating a sandwich on a train platform was detained. The New York Times

BART apologises to rider detained over a sandwich

'Shameful' of UK not to publish Russian report: Hillary

The home of Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta is seen after it was hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City Nov 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

Violence brings HK to 'brink ofbreakdown’: police

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.