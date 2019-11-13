Bus crash in Slovakia kills at least 13, many more injured
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Nov 2019 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 08:59 PM BdST
A crash between a truck and passenger bus killed at least 13 people in western Slovakia on Wednesday and injured many others, Slovak fire and rescue services said.
The accident happened near the city of Nitra, 90 km (56 miles) east of the capital Bratislava.
Around 20 people were injured and the number of casualties could rise, Rescue services said on their Facebook page.
