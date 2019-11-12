UK Labour Party hit by cyber attack ahead of election
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Nov 2019 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 06:30 PM BdST
Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it was subject to a large-scale cyberattack on its digital platforms just weeks before a national election but it was confident no data breach occurred.
British security services have warned that Russia and other countries could use cyberattacks or divisive political messages on social media to attempt to disrupt the Dec. 12 election.
“We have experienced a sophisticated and large-scale cyber attack on Labour digital platforms,” a party spokesman said in a statement.
“We took swift action and these attempts failed due to our robust security systems. The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred.”
A security official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the attack was a short-lived and relatively unsophisticated attempt to take down some of the party’s websites by flooding them with malicious traffic.
“It was really very everyday, nothing more than what you would expect to see on a regular basis,” the official said. “It looked like someone bored in their bedroom with a botnet.”
The Labour spokesman said the party had reported the incident to the National Cyber Security Centre and that while the attack had “slowed down some of our campaign activities”, they had been restored earlier on Tuesday.
Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre, part of the GCHQ signals intelligence agency, was not immediately available for comment.
Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12 in an election called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to try to break the Brexit deadlock in parliament more than three years since the country voted to leave the European Union.
A report by parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee has investigated Russian activity in British politics and reportedly includes charges of spying and interference in polls, including the 2016 Brexit referendum and the 2017 national election.
The government, however, has declined to publish it before the upcoming election.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UK Labour Party hit by cyber attack ahead of election
- BART apologises for handcuffing man eating sandwich on a train platform
- 'Shameful' of UK not to publish report on Russian meddling, says Hillary Clinton
- ‘This will be forever’: How Morales' ambitions contributed to his fall
- Bolivia's Morales boards plane to Mexico as protests rage in La Paz
- Violence brings Hong Kong to 'brink of total breakdown': police
- Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, another targeted in Damascus
- What does India's ruling Hindu nationalist party want to achieve?
- Lata Mangeshkar ‘critical, on ventilator’
- Bolivia's La Paz braces for violence as Morales supporters march on city
Most Read
- Death toll from Brahmanbaria train accident rises to 16
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at World Court
- Dhaka sees US, China initiatives ‘complementary’ for Bangladesh
- Probe opens into Brahmanbaria train accident, driver suspended
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi asks journos to investigate what led to graft allegations
- Egyptian transport start-up targets Philippines, Bangladesh after Pakistan launch
- Bangladesh launches first taka bond on London Stock Exchange
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11