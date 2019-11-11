US calls on Iraq to hold early elections
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Nov 2019 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 05:55 PM BdST
The United States has called on Iraq’s government to stop using violence against protesters, reform its electoral system and hold early elections, after weeks of unrest in which security forces have killed nearly 300 protesters.
The protests that began on Oct. 1 were initially focused on a lack of jobs and services but quickly morphed into denunciation of the sectarian power-sharing system of government introduced in 2003 and the political elites they say benefit from it.
Security forces have used live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades against mostly young and unarmed protesters, killing more than 280 people.
“The United States joins the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq in calling on the Iraqi government to halt the violence against protesters and fulfill President Salih’s promise to pass electoral reform and hold early elections,” the White House press secretary said in a statement posted by the US embassy in Baghdad on Monday.
Iraqi leaders agreed on Sunday that electoral reforms should give more chance for young people to participate in politics and break the monopoly on power of political parties that have dominated state institutions since 2003, state media reported.
The unrest, the worst for two years, is one of the biggest and most complicated challenges to the current ruling elite since it took power after the US invasion and toppling of autocrat Saddam Hussein in 2003.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- With Indian court ruling, Modi's Hindu-first agenda barrels forward
- US aviation authority downgrades Malaysia's air safety rating: sources
- US calls on Iraq to hold early elections
- Spain’s far right gains in election
- HK spirals into rare working-hour violence as police shoot protester
- Vietnam jails Australian citizen for 12 years on 'terrorism' charges
- Syria's Assad: anybody will be able to run at 2021 election
- Turkey starts repatriation of captured Islamic State militants
- Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament, difficult talks ahead
- Power vacuum in Bolivia as chaos engulfs streets in La Paz
Most Read
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives, leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Chahar 6-wicket haul helps India seal series with 30-run win over Bangladesh
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- Bangladesh to launch first taka bond on London bourse Monday