Home > World

US calls on Iraq to hold early elections

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Nov 2019 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 05:55 PM BdST

The United States has called on Iraq’s government to stop using violence against protesters, reform its electoral system and hold early elections, after weeks of unrest in which security forces have killed nearly 300 protesters.

The protests that began on Oct. 1 were initially focused on a lack of jobs and services but quickly morphed into denunciation of the sectarian power-sharing system of government introduced in 2003 and the political elites they say benefit from it.

Security forces have used live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades against mostly young and unarmed protesters, killing more than 280 people.

“The United States joins the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq in calling on the Iraqi government to halt the violence against protesters and fulfill President Salih’s promise to pass electoral reform and hold early elections,” the White House press secretary said in a statement posted by the US embassy in Baghdad on Monday.

Iraqi leaders agreed on Sunday that electoral reforms should give more chance for young people to participate in politics and break the monopoly on power of political parties that have dominated state institutions since 2003, state media reported.

The unrest, the worst for two years, is one of the biggest and most complicated challenges to the current ruling elite since it took power after the US invasion and toppling of autocrat Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Power vacuum in Bolivia

FILE PHOTO: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during a meeting with heads of local councils, in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on Feb 17, 2019. REUTERS

2021 polls will be open to anybody: Syria’s Assad

FILE PHOTO: Police escort Chau Van Kham (L) and Tran Van Quyen (R) to their trial at a court in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam Nov 11, 2019. Reuters

Vietnam jails Australian man for 12 years

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary Nov 7, 2019. REUTERS

Turkey starts repatriation of IS militants

A photo provided by Lost52 Project shows the wreckage of the submarine USS Grayback. The New York Times.

Lost WW II navy submarine found

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to announce the general election at Downing Street in London, Britain, November 6, 2019. REUTERS

Conservatives put $1.5tn price tag on Labour's plans

Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament

Bolivian president resigns

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.