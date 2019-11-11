US aviation authority downgrades Malaysia's air safety rating: sources

The FAA’s safety rating is based on a country’s aviation oversight regime and is an assessment of the country’s civil aviation authority.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia and the FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Malaysia’s transport ministry did not have an immediate comment.

Malaysia has been downgraded to Category 2, said the sources, who did not want to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

A US government official said the FAA would make an official announcement on Tuesday.

The official said the US government was working with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia and would help the Southeast Asian country achieve international standards that would give it the top Category 1 rating.

The new rating means the air carriers from the country cannot start new services and are restricted to current levels of any existing service to the United States. The carriers would also be subject to additional inspections at US airports.

FAA will also not allow reciprocal code-sharing arrangements between US carriers and Malaysian carriers when a country is rated Category 2.

The downgrade places Malaysia in the same FAA category as neighbor Thailand, which was downgraded to Category 2 in December 2015 and has since tried unsuccessfully to restore the Category 1 rating.

Other countries in Category 2 include Bangladesh, Ghana and Costa Rica.

At present, the only Malaysian airline route to the United States is AirAsia X Bhd services from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu via Osaka.