US aviation authority downgrades Malaysia's air safety rating: sources
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Nov 2019 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 06:06 PM BdST
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has downgraded Malaysia’s air safety rating, restricting the country’s airlines from adding flights to the United States, four sources familiar with the matter and a US government official told Reuters on Monday.
The FAA’s safety rating is based on a country’s aviation oversight regime and is an assessment of the country’s civil aviation authority.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia and the FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Malaysia’s transport ministry did not have an immediate comment.
Malaysia has been downgraded to Category 2, said the sources, who did not want to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media.
A US government official said the FAA would make an official announcement on Tuesday.
The official said the US government was working with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia and would help the Southeast Asian country achieve international standards that would give it the top Category 1 rating.
The new rating means the air carriers from the country cannot start new services and are restricted to current levels of any existing service to the United States. The carriers would also be subject to additional inspections at US airports.
FAA will also not allow reciprocal code-sharing arrangements between US carriers and Malaysian carriers when a country is rated Category 2.
The downgrade places Malaysia in the same FAA category as neighbor Thailand, which was downgraded to Category 2 in December 2015 and has since tried unsuccessfully to restore the Category 1 rating.
Other countries in Category 2 include Bangladesh, Ghana and Costa Rica.
At present, the only Malaysian airline route to the United States is AirAsia X Bhd services from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu via Osaka.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US aviation authority downgrades Malaysia's air safety rating: sources
- US calls on Iraq to hold early elections
- Spain’s far right gains in election
- HK spirals into rare working-hour violence as police shoot protester
- Vietnam jails Australian citizen for 12 years on 'terrorism' charges
- Syria's Assad: anybody will be able to run at 2021 election
- Turkey starts repatriation of captured Islamic State militants
- Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament, difficult talks ahead
- Power vacuum in Bolivia as chaos engulfs streets in La Paz
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
Most Read
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives, leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Chahar 6-wicket haul helps India seal series with 30-run win over Bangladesh
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- Bangladesh to launch first taka bond on London bourse Monday