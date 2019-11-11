Turkey starts repatriation of captured Islamic State militants
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Nov 2019 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 01:59 PM BdST
Turkey has started the repatriation of captured Islamic State militants, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Monday, after the Turkish interior minister warned last week that Ankara would do so even if the prisoners had their citizenships revoked.
It was not immediately clear how many jihadists would be repatriated. President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Friday that there are 1,201 Islamic State prisoners in Turkish prisons, while Turkey had captured 287 militants in Syria.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Bolivia's Morales resigns after protests over disputed October election
- Bolivian President Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit
- UK to quadruple quota for migrant farm workers: Sunday Telegraph
- UAE calls for Iran talks with world powers, region
- US 'very actively' asking N Korea to return to talks: S Korea
- Violence spreads across Hong Kong New Territories on 24th weekend of unrest
- Another failed government, another Spanish vote
- Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest
- Australian firefighters battle blazes, brace for more
Most Read
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives, leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Bangladesh withdraws danger signals as Cyclone Bulbul weakens after landfall
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul
- Chahar 6-wicket haul helps India seal series with 30-run win over Bangladesh
- 5,000 homes damaged as Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc on Bangladesh coast