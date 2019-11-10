Bolivia military says won't 'confront' the people as pressure on Morales builds
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Nov 2019 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2019 06:09 PM BdST
President Evo Morales faced rising pressure to resolve a weeks-long standoff over Bolivia’s disputed election on Saturday after police forces were seen joining anti-government protests and the military said it would not “confront the people” over the issue.
Morales’ government decried a “coup” against him by what it called “violent groups,” prompting a number of fellow leftist leaders in the region to rally around him and call for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.
Morales, Latin America’s longest-standing leader, won an election on Oct. 20, but a delay of nearly a day in the vote count sparked allegations of fraud and led to protests, strikes and road blocks.
On Friday night and Saturday, local television showed and Reuters reporters witnessed police in several Bolivian cities marching alongside protesters in apparent acts of disobedience and joining chants regularly used by the opposition.
Adding to the pressure on Morales, the Armed Forces said in a statement on Saturday “that we will never confront the people to whom we have a duty and we will always ensure peace, coexistence and the development of our homeland.”
“We are in decisive days and even hours for the destiny of the country,” Carlos Mesa, the runner-up in the October vote, told reporters.
In a tweet in the early hours of Saturday, Morales repeated accusations that the opposition was organizing a coup against the state. The foreign ministry released a statement saying some police officers had “abandoned their constitutional role of ensuring the security of society and state institutions”.
At a news conference later in the day, Morales called an urgent meeting with the four political parties represented in parliament. By Saturday afternoon, at least two opposition parties had rejected Morales’ invitation and one had accepted.
The president said he would also invite international organizations including the Vatican, the United Nations and the Organization of American States (OAS), which is conducting an audit of the election.
Mesa and Luis Fernando Camacho, a civic leader from the eastern city of Santa Cruz who has become a symbol of the opposition, reiterated their calls for Morales - the country’s leader since 2006 - to step down.
“What we want here is to unite all Bolivians in a single cause. We want President Evo Morales to leave,” said Camacho, who plans to lead a march to the government palace on Monday with a symbolic resignation letter for the president to sign.
Amid ongoing clashes between pro- and anti-government supporters, the European Union said that “violence must be avoided” as it would not help solve the crisis.
“The solution can only be achieved through peaceful negotiations, a credible electoral process that guarantees respect for popular will and strong democratic institutions,” it said in a statement.
A number of left-leaning leaders in the region backed Morales on Saturday, including Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico and Argentina’s Peronist President-elect Alberto Fernandez.
“For Mexico, democracy is the only way and replacing this process with force and violence means a setback,” that country’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “The Government of Mexico urges dialogue, as President Evo Morales has put it.”
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tweeted: “We denounce before the world the attempted coup d’etat in progress against the brother President Evo Morales.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bolivia military says won't 'confront' the people as pressure on Morales builds
- UK to quadruple quota for migrant farm workers: Sunday Telegraph
- UAE calls for Iran talks with world powers, region
- US 'very actively' asking N Korea to return to talks: S Korea
- Violence spreads across Hong Kong New Territories on 24th weekend of unrest
- Another failed government, another Spanish vote
- Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest
- Australian firefighters battle blazes, brace for more
- UK Conservatives put $1.5tn price tag on Labour opposition plans
- Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill five
Most Read
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone Bulbul cuts its path through Bangladesh coast
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- Bangladesh withdraws danger signals as Cyclone Bulbul weakens after landfall
- Cyclone Bulbul to hit Bangladesh coast Saturday night
- Cyclone Bulbul bearing down on Bangladesh coast with elevated danger warning
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Two dead as Cyclone Bulbul lashes Indian coasts, nears Bangladesh
- Cyclone Bulbul: Naval ships ready for emergency rescue, relief efforts
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests