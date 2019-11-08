UK police identify all 39 people found dead in truck
>>Anna Schaverien, The New York Times
Published: 08 Nov 2019 10:08 AM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 10:08 AM BdST
All 39 people who were discovered dead in a refrigerated trailer in southeast England last month have been identified, police said Thursday.
The authorities did not reveal the names of the eight women and 31 men whose bodies were found in a trailer in an industrial park in Grays, Essex, on Oct 23. But the families of the victims were notified, according to a statement from the Essex Police.
Police confirmed that all the victims — who were believed to have been transported to England through a global human-trafficking network — were from Vietnam.
Although Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith of Essex Police, the senior police officer in charge of the investigation into the deaths, described the identifications as an “important step” in the inquiry, some Vietnamese families whose missing relatives fell silent two weeks ago did not wait for formal identification before beginning to grieve.
The Vietnamese Embassy in London also released a statement Thursday expressing “deep sorrow” over the deaths.
Essex police said further updates on the case of the 39 deaths would be given in due course. But, Smith’s statement said, “It is only right that we provide an opportunity for family members to take in the news confirming the death of their loved ones before releasing any further information.”
The British and Vietnamese authorities have worked closely to piece together why the 39 people died and how they had traveled from Vietnam to Grays, a town 25 miles east of London.
Police in Vietnam detained eight people on Monday, adding to an increasing tally of arrests in connection with the case.
In Britain, the driver of the truck, Maurice Robinson, 25, of Northern Ireland, was arrested last month and charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, in addition to conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.
Another truck driver from Northern Ireland, Eamon Harrison, 22, was arrested last week and also charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, human trafficking and immigration offenses.
Two brothers from Northern Ireland, Ronan and Christopher Hughes, are also wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking in connection with the case, and the police have appealed to the pair to hand themselves in and assist the authorities with the investigation.
When the 39 bodies were discovered, the case caused shock waves around the world, but there are signs that it has not deterred other human-trafficking and smuggling efforts.
In Belgium, 11 men from Syria and one from Sudan were found alive last month by the police in the refrigerated trailer of a truck, and 41 men and boys were discovered by the Greek police in a similar situation during a routine highway check on Monday.
© 2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UK police identify all 39 people found dead in truck
- Top State Department official complained that Trump twisted Ukraine policy
- Taiwan warns of possible attack if China's slowdown 'becomes serious'
- S Korea expels two N Koreans suspected of killing 16 fishermen
- France announces tough new measures on immigration
- N Korea slams door on Japan PM Abe visit, calls him an 'idiot'
- ‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thailand’s palace intrigue spills into view
- Malaysia sentences five men to jail, caning and fines for gay sex
- Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua
- 'Death of a Salesman' halted when ceiling collapses at London Piccadilly Theatre
Most Read
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- MP Moinuddin Khan Badal dies at 67
- Met Office raises warning signal to 2 as Cyclone Bulbul gathers strength
- Housemaid ‘confesses to’ killing woman, house help at Dhanmondi home, police say
- Bangladeshi student killed in Pennsylvania road crash
- Bangladesh plans to deport with own money 11,000 foreigners living illegally
- Prove allegations of corruption or face action, Hasina tells JU protesters
- Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ gets severe, may intensify further but possible pathway unknown
- Optimism as weather improves ahead of India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot amid cyclone threat
- Rohit’s 85 seals India comeback against Bangladesh in T20 series