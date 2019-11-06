Home > World

TikTok stresses its independence from China but US lawmakers are unconvinced

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Nov 2019 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 10:37 AM BdST

TikTok, a video app popular with teens, stressed its independence from China in a letter to US lawmakers but failed to convince Senator Josh Hawley, who chaired a hearing on Tuesday on the security of US citizens' personal data.

TikTok, a unit of Chinese-based ByteDance Ltd, said in a letter to lawmakers, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, that it had hired a US-based auditing firm to analyse TikTok data security practices.

"TikTok claims they don't store American user data in China. That's nice. But all it takes is one knock on the door of their parent company based in China from a Communist Party official for that data to be transferred to the Chinese government's hands," Hawley, a Republican, said at a hearing of a subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Last week, Reuters reported that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, had launched a national security review of TikTok.

In the letter, dated Monday and signed by TikTok US General Manager Vanessa Pappas, the company said it stores all US user data in the United States, with backup redundancy in Singapore.

It also said it plans to form a committee of outside experts to advise on content moderation and transparency. It added that it will not accept political advertisements.

Hawley has demanded that executives from TikTok, which is just a few years old, testify before the committee under oath, and called the company a threat to national security. Executives from TikTok were not present at Tuesday's hearing.

TikTok has been growing more popular among US teenagers at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology transfers. About 60% of TikTok's 26.5 million monthly active users in the United States are between the ages of 16 and 24, the company said this year.

In its letter, TikTok said its investors were mainly big institutional investors and that the app was not available in China.

The national security review is focused on TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co's $1 billion acquisition of US social media app Musical.ly.

While the $1 billion acquisition was completed two years ago, US lawmakers have been calling in recent weeks for a national security probe into TikTok, concerned the Chinese company may be censoring politically sensitive content, and raising questions about how it stores personal data.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO - US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives to review his previous testimony to the US House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into US President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Oct 28, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

US envoy says he knew of Ukraine quid pro quo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, US, September 24, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson urges Trump to lift whisky tariffs

FILE PHOTO: The logo of TikTok application is seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken Feb 21, 2019. Picture taken Feb 21, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration

TikTok stresses its independence from China

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has coffee with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, U.S. September 20, 2019. REUTERS

Giuliani associate to comply with Trump impeachment inquiry

Fear grips Kashmiri village

US Mormon children killed in Mexico attack

13 killed as Iraq resumes live gunfire against protesters

Germans remember surprise fall of Berlin Wall

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.