Three Mexicans, one Swiss wounded in stabbing at Jordan tourist spot
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Nov 2019 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 10:22 PM BdST
Three Mexican tourists and one Swiss were wounded along with four locals in Jordan on Wednesday when a man went on a stabbing rampage in Jersah city, a major tourist destination near ancient Roman ruins, Jordan’s minister of health said.
Four of those injured had moderate to serious wounds and the others light ones, Saad Fayez Jaber told Reuters. He gave no further details.
Police said a man was arrested over the attack.
Sources had earlier mistakenly said three of the wounded tourists were Spaniards. Video of the incident that circulated on Jordanian media appeared to show victims speaking Spanish with Latin American accents.
Jerash is famed for its Roman ruins.
Videos posted on social media showed a bleeding woman lying on the floor and another panic-stricken woman in a blood-stained T-shirt.
Jordan has seen a surge in tourism in the last two years and is considered by tour operators as one of the safest tourist destinations in the Middle East. It has rarely seen attacks on foreign tourists.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Erdogan says Turkey has captured Baghdadi's wife in Syria
- Democrats claim victory over Trump-backed Kentucky governor, seize Virginia legislature
- Schools in Indian capital reopen, air quality still unhealthy
- Nine Americans killed in Mexican ambush, Trump urges joint war on drug cartels
- Hungarian ex-Olympic champion and mayor resigns over sex tape
- British PM Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth, formally marking start of election campaign
- Several tourists stabbed in Jordanian city near Roman ruins
- ‘Significant number’ of police sent to Spain's Catalonia ahead of election
- Militants attack Tajik border post, 17 killed
- ‘Achieving the American dream’ with a loan and a smuggler
Most Read
- ACC moves to examine bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s wealth
- Bangladesh exports take a big knock, fall 17.2pc year-on-year in October
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Prothom Alo editor faces case over student’s death from electrocution
- Former foreign minister Morshed Khan resigns from BNP
- Bangladesh has 6 promising sectors beyond RMG to diversify export: USAID study
- US asks for trial documents of Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury
- Officials say at least 15 killed in attack in Thailand's restive south
- Bangladesh outlaws radical Islamist group Allahr Dal
- Stop same firms winning government contracts time and again: Hasina