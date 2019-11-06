Johnson, in phone call, urges Trump to lift tariffs on scotch whisky
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Nov 2019 11:00 AM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 11:00 AM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a phone call, urged US President Donald Trump to lift tariffs on goods including Scotch whisky, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.
Johnson also urged Trump not to impose tariffs on car exports, the statement added.
A White House statement about the call did not give any specifics on the two leaders' discussion of trade issues.
"The two leaders again reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special Relationship through a robust bilateral free trade agreement once the United Kingdom leaves the EU," the White House said.
"The President also stressed the need for NATO allies to robustly fund their defenses," it said.
Last month, the United States slapped a 25%-tariff on Scotch whisky and other European products in retaliation for European Union subsidies on large aircraft.
Separately, the Trump administration has threatened to impose tariffs of as much as 25% on EU vehicles and parts. Washington is due to decide whether to enact the duties by Nov 14. The tariffs have already been delayed once by six months, and trade experts say that could happen again.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Massacre of 9 Mormons stuns a Mexico plagued by violence
- Trump tariffs cost China $35bn, hurt both economies: UN
- Johnson, in phone call, urges Trump to lift tariffs on scotch whisky
- TikTok stresses its independence from China but US lawmakers are unconvinced
- US envoy Sondland ties Ukrainian aid to investigation request in new impeachment testimony
- 13 killed as Iraq resumes live gunfire against protesters
- Duterte picks top drug war critic as his 'drugs tsar'
- Three decades on, Germans remember surprise fall of Berlin Wall
- Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed
- Gunmen kill Mormon family members in north Mexico
Most Read
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- ACC moves to examine bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s wealth
- Jahangirnagar University shuts as BCL activists attack protesters
- Thousands join first funeral prayer for Khoka in New York
- Metro rail tracks set to be installed in November
- Expatriate NID registration begins Tuesday
- Bangladesh exports take a big knock, fall 17.2pc year-on-year in October
- US asks for trial documents of Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury
- Allegations of 'extrajudicial' killings in the guise of a war on drugs in Bangladesh, says Amnesty International
- Cyclone threatens to derail crucial second India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot