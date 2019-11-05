Home > World

US not 'safe' for refugees, rights groups argue in Canadian court

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Nov 2019 09:33 AM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 09:33 AM BdST

The United States is unsafe for would-be refugees and a Canada-US agreement that compels asylum seekers to first apply for US sanctuary ought to be ripped up, lawyers for refugees and rights groups argued in a Canadian federal court on Monday.

Under the Safe Third Country Agreement, asylum seekers at a formal Canada-US border crossing travelling in either direction are turned back and told to apply for asylum in the country they first arrived in.

Lawyers for unnamed refugees who had been turned away are challenging the agreement, saying the United States does not qualify as a “safe” country under President Donald Trump. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and the Canadian Council for Refugees, have also joined the case, which could change the way the two countries cooperate on refugee issues.

More than 50,000 people have illegally crossed the Canada-US border to file refugee claims over the past three years, walking over ditches and on empty roads along the world’s longest undefended border. Some asylum seekers have told Reuters they might have stayed in the United States had it not been for Trump’s immigration rhetoric and policies.

Canada defends the agreement and wants to expand it. Since April 2018, it has been pushing to apply it to the entire border, in order to include people travelling outside of formal crossings.

On Monday, the plaintiff’s lawyers said Canada had failed to adequately review the United States’ status as a safe country.

Refugee lawyer Andrew Brouwer cited examples of asylum seekers being returned to the United States and subject to incarceration and solitary confinement for weeks, with little access to counsel.

Spokesmen for Canada’s Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen did not return requests for comment on Monday. The hearing continues to Friday and the government is expected to mount its defence.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has coffee with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, U.S. September 20, 2019. REUTERS

Giuliani associate to comply with Trump impeachment inquiry

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with a group of school and university students in Tehran, Iran, Nov 3, 2019. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

US imposes sanctions on Khamenei’s inner circle

President Donald Trump after announcing his intention to abandon the Paris Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017. The New York Times.

Trump serves notice to quit climate accord

Razak Iyal and another Ghanaian refugee became the public faces of desperation among refugees in the US after President Donald Trump’s election. Six months after their trek, they’ve both been accepted in Canada. The New York Times.

US not 'safe' for refugees

A woman, believed to be the daughter-in-law of Rasmiya Awad, sister of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. REUTERS.

Turkey captures sister of slain IS leader

A billboard advertises refrigerators from a local factory on a street in Xingfu, China, June 22, 2018. The New York Times

Banned ozone-harming gas declines

File Photo Reuters

Five dead as Iraqi security forces open fire on Baghdad protesters

FILE -- President Trump walks toward Air Force One at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Oct 28, 2019. A federal appeals panel on Monday, Nov 4, 2019, said Trump’s accounting firm must turn over eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns to Manhattan prosecutors, a setback for the president’s attempt to keep his financial records private. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Trump ordered to turn over tax returns

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.