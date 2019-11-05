Giuliani associate Parnas will comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Nov 2019 08:27 AM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 08:27 AM BdST
Lev Parnas, an indicted Ukrainian-American businessman who has ties to President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is now prepared to comply with requests for records and testimony from congressional impeachment investigators, his lawyer told Reuters on Monday.
Parnas, who helped Giuliani look for dirt on Trump's political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, is a key figure in the impeachment inquiry that is examining whether Trump abused his office for personal political gain.
His apparent decision to work with the congressional committees represents a change of heart. Parnas rebuffed a request from three House of Representatives committees last month to provide documents and testimony.
“We will honour and not avoid the committee’s requests to the extent they are legally proper, while scrupulously protecting Mr. Parnas’ privileges including that of the Fifth Amendment,” said the lawyer, Joseph Bondy, referring to his client's constitutional right to avoid self-incrimination.
Giuliani did not immediately respond to requests for comment. On Capitol Hill, the House leadership and a spokesperson for the House Intelligence Committee declined comment.
His previous lawyer, John Dowd, wrote to the committees in early October complaining that their requests for documents were “overly broad and unduly burdensome.”
Parnas pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court last month to being part of a scheme that used a shell company to donate money to a pro-Trump election committee and illegally raise money for a former congressman as part of an effort to have the president remove the US ambassador to Ukraine.
The indictment does not address the issues involved in the impeachment inquiry.
Parnas would be a crucial witness if he were to cooperate. He has said he played a key role in connecting Giuliani to Ukrainian officials during Giuliani's investigation into Biden and his son Hunter.
Trump's request to Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a July 25 phone call to investigate the Bidens was at the heart of a whistleblower complaint by an intelligence officer that sparked the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry on Sept 24.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria
- Giuliani associate Parnas will comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
- Banned ozone-harming gas, once on the rise, declines again
- Pakistan's former prime minister's daughter granted bail
- Appeals court rules Trump must turn over 8 years of tax returns
- Five dead as Iraqi security forces open fire on Baghdad protesters
- Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece
- Egypt forces say they kill 83 militants in Sinai
- One dead, 34 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar: sources
- US envoy decries Chinese 'intimidation' in S China Sea
Most Read
- BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka dies in New York after long battle with cancer
- Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury
- Govt to help bring back Khoka’s mortal remains, says information minister
- Metro rail tracks set to be installed in November
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- World Bank praises bKash’s role in wage digitisation in garment sector
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj
- Shakib meets Bangladesh anti-graft agency chief
- Mushfiqur sees light at end of the tunnel for Bangladesh