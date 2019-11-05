Home > World

Banned ozone-harming gas, once on the rise, declines again

  >>Henry Fountain, The New York Times 

Published: 05 Nov 2019 08:23 AM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 08:23 AM BdST

Emissions of a banned ozone-destroying gas that had risen unexpectedly since 2012 appear to have declined in the last two years, according to preliminary data reported by scientists on Monday.

The findings suggest that China, which was thought to be the source of most of the rogue emissions of the chemical, CFC-11, has made strides in clamping down on illegal production of the gas. CFC-11 is used to make insulating foams.

“The good news is, the report this morning shows emissions now going down significantly,” said Durwood Zaelke, president of the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, a research and advocacy organisation based in Washington, DC.

The data was presented by Stephen A Montzka, a research chemist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, at a meeting in Rome of signatories to the Montreal Protocol, the landmark environmental accord of the 1980s that banned CFC-11 and similar chemicals collectively known as chlorofluorocarbons.

Montzka and colleagues reported in 2018 that worldwide CFC-11 emissions were rising, following years of steady decline as new production was outlawed and most emissions came from existing foams as they aged. If the emissions increase continued, they said, that would slow progress in restoring the ozone layer, which protects living organisms, including humans, from harmful solar radiation.

The 2018 study suggested the source of most of the rogue emissions was East Asia. Additional research this year pinpointed the source more closely, suggesting that at least 40% to 60% of the increased emissions were coming from eastern China. Several investigations, including one by The New York Times, found evidence that factories in that part of China were making the gas or using it to make insulating foams.

The Montreal Protocol, which is generally considered the most successful environmental pact in history, was drawn up in response to research showing how chlorofluorocarbons, once widely used as refrigerants and propellants, were harming the ozone layer. Because they are greenhouse gases, they also contribute to global warming.

Through requirements for monitoring and phasing out production of the chemicals, the pact has led to an increase in stratospheric ozone, with a full recovery of the ozone layer expected by the middle of the century.

Zaelke said the new findings showed that “the treaty regime is continuing to do its job and we’re seeing a response.”

China initially denied that its factories were violating the ban on CFC-11, but the government also promised to eliminate any illegal production it found. On Wednesday, it submitted a short report to the meeting about its efforts.

Among other things, the government said it had stepped up monitoring and enforcement efforts, supplying inspectors with equipment to instantly detect the presence of CFC-11 and building six regional testing laboratories.

The report also detailed the destruction of several CFC-11 factories, including one in Liaoning province that was situated behind a seafood-processing facility. But all three factories described in the report were small, incapable of producing anywhere near the quantities of CFC-11 that have been emitted since 2012.

Zaelke said that the Chinese report suggests there is more work to be done to fully understand how the rogue emissions happened and to make sure similar episodes do not occur.

“China is clearly taking the issue very seriously and responding well,” he said. “But that’s not where the story ends.”

 

c.2019 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has coffee with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, U.S. September 20, 2019. REUTERS

Giuliani associate to comply with Trump impeachment inquiry

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with a group of school and university students in Tehran, Iran, Nov 3, 2019. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

US imposes sanctions on Khamenei’s inner circle

President Donald Trump after announcing his intention to abandon the Paris Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017. The New York Times.

Trump serves notice to quit climate accord

Razak Iyal and another Ghanaian refugee became the public faces of desperation among refugees in the US after President Donald Trump’s election. Six months after their trek, they’ve both been accepted in Canada. The New York Times.

US not 'safe' for refugees

A woman, believed to be the daughter-in-law of Rasmiya Awad, sister of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. REUTERS.

Turkey captures sister of slain IS leader

A billboard advertises refrigerators from a local factory on a street in Xingfu, China, June 22, 2018. The New York Times

Banned ozone-harming gas declines

File Photo Reuters

Five dead as Iraqi security forces open fire on Baghdad protesters

FILE -- President Trump walks toward Air Force One at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Oct 28, 2019. A federal appeals panel on Monday, Nov 4, 2019, said Trump’s accounting firm must turn over eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns to Manhattan prosecutors, a setback for the president’s attempt to keep his financial records private. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Trump ordered to turn over tax returns

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.