Vietnam arrests eight in connection with UK truck deaths
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Nov 2019 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 02:37 PM BdST
Police in Vietnam have arrested eight people in relation to the discovery of 39 dead Vietnamese in a truck near London last month, state media said on Monday.
British police last week charged two men with manslaughter over the deaths of the group, whose bodies were found inside a container on the truck on Oct 23.
"Based on what we learn from the suspects, we will actively launch investigations to fight and eradicate these rings which bring people illegally to Britain," said Nghe An province police chief Nguyen Huu Cau, according to the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
"The best thing to do now is to deal with the consequences of the incident and help family members receive the bodies," Cau added.
Cau said police were treating the tragedy as a smuggling incident, rather than a case of people-trafficking, according to VNA.
Most of the victims were from the neighbouring provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh, in north-central Vietnam, where poor job prospects, encouragement by authorities, smuggling gangs and environmental disaster all contribute to the wave of migrants.
On Friday, police in Ha Tinh said they had arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the incident.
The discovery of the bodies has shone a spotlight on the illicit trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.
The alleged truck driver has already been charged over the deaths, and on Friday detectives said Eamon Harrison, 23, from Northern Ireland, was also accused of 39 counts of manslaughter as well as human trafficking and immigration offences.
On Sunday, a delegation of Vietnamese diplomats and police left for Britain where they were expected to meet with their British counterparts on Monday, Vietnam's official government website said on Monday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- In FBI’s sights: Stolen research flowing to China
- Trump wades again into UK politics, tells Johnson, Farage to unite
- Hong Kong braces for protests as two critical after weekend clashes
- Venezuela and El Salvador expel each other’s diplomats
- Teens love TikTok. Silicon Valley is trying to stage an intervention
- Whistleblower willing to answer Republicans’ questions, lawyer says
- India's Congress party says Priyanka Gandhi hit by WhatsApp privacy breach
- HK mall clash ends in bloody knife attack and bitten off ear
- Iran's Khamenei renews ban on talks with US
- Is claims responsibility for Mali attack
Most Read
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- Blazing Mushfiqur fifty fires Bangladesh to emphatic, first T20 victory against India
- Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj
- Shakib meets Bangladesh anti-graft agency chief
- BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
- Muhammad Yunus secures bail after surrendering to labour court
- Police arrest ‘housemaid’ suspected in murders of woman, house help in Dhaka
- HC upholds Bangladesh Bank amnesty for loan defaulters
- Don’t you see the grief of those who have lost loved ones since 1975? Hasina asks
- Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury