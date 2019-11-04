Three Iraqis killed in front of Iranian consulate in Kerbala

Iraqi security forces killed three protesters overnight when they opened fire on a crowd that gathered in front of the Iranian consulate in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala, security and medical sources said on Monday.

The crowd had tried to set fire to the consulate, the sources said. At least seven people, including six members of the security forces, were injured, the sources added.