Three Iraqis killed in front of Iranian consulate in Kerbala
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Nov 2019 03:11 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 03:11 PM BdST
Iraqi security forces killed three protesters overnight when they opened fire on a crowd that gathered in front of the Iranian consulate in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala, security and medical sources said on Monday.
The crowd had tried to set fire to the consulate, the sources said. At least seven people, including six members of the security forces, were injured, the sources added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Order!' - UK parliament to elect new Speaker for Brexit hot seat
- Three Iraqis killed in front of Iranian consulate in Kerbala
- Vietnam arrests eight in connection with UK truck deaths
- Hong Kong protesters call for US help. China sees a conspiracy
- In FBI’s sights: Stolen research flowing to China
- Trump wades again into UK politics, tells Johnson, Farage to unite
- Hong Kong braces for protests as two critical after weekend clashes
- Venezuela and El Salvador expel each other’s diplomats
- Teens love TikTok. Silicon Valley is trying to stage an intervention
- Whistleblower willing to answer Republicans’ questions, lawyer says
Most Read
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- Blazing Mushfiqur fifty fires Bangladesh to emphatic, first T20 victory against India
- Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj
- Shakib meets Bangladesh anti-graft agency chief
- Police arrest ‘housemaid’ suspected in murders of woman, house help in Dhaka
- BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
- Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury
- HC upholds Bangladesh Bank amnesty for loan defaulters
- Don’t you see the grief of those who have lost loved ones since 1975? Hasina asks
- Bangladesh bind India to 148 in first T20