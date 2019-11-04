Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Nov 2019 08:37 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 08:37 PM BdST
Greek police found 41 migrants, mostly Afghans, hiding in a refrigerated truck at a motorway in northern Greece on Monday, police officials said.
The migrants were not injured, one of the officials said, adding that the refrigeration system had not been turned on.
Police stopped the truck on a highway near the northern Greek city of Xanthi for a regular check. They arrested the driver and took him and the migrants to a nearby police station for identification.
Greece is currently struggling with the biggest resurgence in refugee arrivals since 2015, when more than a million people crossed into Europe from Turkey via Greece.
About 34,000 asylum seekers and refugees are being held in camps on the Aegean islands close to Turkey.
Last month, 39 migrants, all believed to be Vietnamese, were found dead in a refrigerated truck near London.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Egypt forces say they kill 83 militants in Sinai
- One dead, 34 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar: sources
- US envoy decries Chinese 'intimidation' in S China Sea
- Scores injured in chaotic weekend of HK protests
- Order!' - UK parliament to elect new Speaker for Brexit hot seat
- Three Iraqis killed in front of Iranian consulate in Kerbala
- Vietnam arrests eight in connection with UK truck deaths
- Hong Kong protesters call for US help. China sees a conspiracy
- In FBI’s sights: Stolen research flowing to China
- Trump wades again into UK politics, tells Johnson, Farage to unite
Most Read
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- Blazing Mushfiqur fifty fires Bangladesh to emphatic, first T20 victory against India
- Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj
- Shakib meets Bangladesh anti-graft agency chief
- BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka dies in New York after long battle with cancer
- Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury
- Police arrest ‘housemaid’ suspected in murders of woman, house help in Dhaka
- Don’t you see the grief of those who have lost loved ones since 1975? Hasina asks
- Bangladesh bind India to 148 in first T20
- Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details