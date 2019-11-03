Is claims responsibility for Mali attack
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2019 06:29 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 06:29 PM BdST
Islamic state has claimed responsibility for an attack in northeastern Mali that killed at least 53 soldiers, the group’s Amaq news agency reported on Saturday without citing evidence.
Mali government said that the soldiers and one civilian had been killed in an attack on an army post in northern Mali, in one of the deadliest strikes against the West African country’s military in recent memory.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran's Khamenei renews ban on talks with US
- Is claims responsibility for Mali attack
- El Salvador expels Venezuelan diplomats from the country
- In the Amazon, fires steal breath, but smoke smells of money
- Hong Kong's Lam on mission to help people move to mainland China to work
- Airbnb bans 'party houses' after Halloween shooting in California
- Trump campaign aide pushed Ukraine hacking theory: documents
- Clean-up operation underway at Xinhua office after violent Hong Kong protest
- Illegal loggers kill Amazon indigenous warrior who guarded forest, wound another
- Militants kill 54 in attack on Mali army post; IS claims responsibility
Most Read
- BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
- Ariful, three other BNP leaders announce resignation from central committee
- Dhaka Residential Model College opens probe into student's death by electrocution amid protests
- Muhammad Yunus secures bail after surrendering to labour court
- Former Dhaka mayor, BNP leader Khoka in ‘critical’ condition in New York
- She was daddy’s little girl. At 3, she watched him shot dead
- I need not take integrity test, says Rashed Khan Menon
- Brazil arrests Bangladesh-born man, one of world's ‘most prolific human traffickers’
- Ambassador Miller to highlight Bangladesh investment opportunities at Bangkok Indo-Pacific Business Forum
- Transport owners call for revision of new road transport law