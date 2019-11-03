Home > World

Iran's Khamenei renews ban on talks with US

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Nov 2019 06:34 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 06:34 PM BdST

Iran will not lift its ban on talks with the United States, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, describing the two countries as implacable foes on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran.

“One way to block America’s political infiltration is to ban any talks with America. It means Iran will not yield to America’s pressure,” Khamenei, who is Iran’s top authority, was quoted by state TV as saying.

“Those who believe that negotiations with the enemy will solve our problems are 100% wrong,”

Relations between the two foes have reached a crisis over the past year after US President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers under which Tehran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions.

Washington has reimposed sanctions aimed at halting all Iranian oil exports, saying it seeks to force Iran to negotiate to reach a wider deal. Khamenei has banned Iranian officials from holding such talks unless the United States returns to the nuclear deal and lifts all sanctions.

The anniversary of the seizure of the U.S. embassy shortly after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution is marked in Iran with annual demonstrations of crowds chanting “Death to America” across the country.

The embassy capture cemented the hostility between the two countries which has remained a central fact in Middle East geopolitics and an important part of Iran’s national ideology. Iran, which accused the United States of supporting brutal policies of its ousted Shah, held 52 Americans for 444 days at the embassy, which it called the Den of Spies.

“The U.S. has not changed since decades ago ... it continues the same aggressive, vicious behavior and the same international dictatorship,” Khamenei said. “Iran has a firm, iron will. It will not let America return to Iran.”

Washington’s European allies have opposed the Trump administration’s decision to abandon the nuclear pact. Iran responded to U.S. sanctions by gradually scaling back its commitments under the nuclear agreement and has said it could take further steps in November.

Khamenei poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron for trying to promote talks between the foes. Macron tried to arrange a failed meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September.

“The French president, who says a meeting will end all the problems between Tehran and America, is either naive or complicit with America,” Khamenei said in remarks reported by state television.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Brian Chesky, CEO and Co-founder of Airbnb, speaks to the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US Mar 13, 2017. REUTERS

Airbnb bans 'party houses'

Indigenous leader Paulo Paulino Guajajara drinks water from a tree branch at a makeshift camp on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS

Amazon warrior shot dead by illegal loggers

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in Hong Kong, China, Oct 29, 2019. REUTERS

Lam on mission to help people move to China

 US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, before his departure to New York, Nov 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump aide promoted Ukraine hacking theory

A policeman stands in front of graffiti during a march billed as a global

HK protesters target Chinese news agency

File Photo: President Donald Trump, front, walks past President Vladimir Putin of Russia as they and other heads of state take their places for a group photo at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan on Friday, Jun 28, 2019. The main nuclear weapons control pact between the United States and Russia is set to expire, raising the possibility that Washington and Moscow would then be free to expand their arsenals without limits. The New York Times

US-Russia nuclear arms pact set to expire without replacement

ISIS flag. Wikipedia.

Militants kill 54 in attack on Mali army post; IS claims responsibility

Trucks at the port in Holyhead, Wales, on the Irish Sea, on Oct 23, 2019. Thirty-nine people, many of them believed to be Vietnamese, were found dead in a truck container in southeastern England. The New York Times

For Vietnam’s ‘box people,’ a treacherous journey

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.