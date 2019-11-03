Home > World

Illegal loggers kill Amazon indigenous warrior who guarded forest, wound another

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Nov 2019 09:24 AM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 09:24 AM BdST

Illegal loggers in the Amazon ambushed an indigenous group that was formed to protect the forest and shot dead a young warrior and wounded another, leaders of the Guajajara tribe in northern Brazil said on Saturday.

Paulo Paulino Guajajara, or Lobo (which means 'wolf' in Portuguese), was hunting on Friday inside the Arariboia reservation in Maranhao state when he was attacked and shot in the head. Another Guajajara, Laercio, was wounded but escaped, they said.

The clash comes amid an increase in invasions of reservations by illegal loggers and miners since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office this year and vowed to open up protected indigenous lands to economic development.

"The Bolsonaro government has indigenous blood on its hands," Brazil's pan-indigenous organisation APIB, which represents many of the country's 900,000 native people, said in a statement on Saturday.

"The increase in violence in indigenous territories is a direct result of his hateful speeches and steps taken against our people," APIB said.

APIB leader Sonia Guajajara said the government was dismantling environmental and indigenous agencies, and leaving tribes to defend themselves from invasion of their lands.

"It's time to say enough of this institutionalized genocide," she said in a post on Twitter.

Brazil's federal police said they had sent a team to investigate the circumstances of Paulino Guajajara's death. APIB said his body was still lying in the forest where he was killed.

The Guajajaras, one of Brazil's largest indigenous groups with some 20,000 people, set up the Guardians of the Forest in 2012 to patrol a vast reservation. The area is so large that a small and endangered tribe, the Awá Guajá, lives deep in the forest without any contact with the outside world.

Paulino Guajajara, who was in his twenties and leaves behind one son, told Reuters in an interview on the reservation in September that protecting the forest from intruders had become a dangerous task, but his people could not give in to fear.

"I'm scared at times, but we have to lift up our heads and act. We are here fighting," he said, as he and other warriors prepared to move through the forest towards a logging camp.

"We are protecting our land and the life on it, the animals, the birds, even the Awá who are here too," Paulino Guajajara said at the time. "There is so much destruction of Nature happening, good trees with wood as hard as steel being cut down and taken away."

"We have to preserve this life for our children's future," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Indigenous leader Paulo Paulino Guajajara drinks water from a tree branch at a makeshift camp on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS

Amazon warrior shot dead by illegal loggers

 US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, before his departure to New York, Nov 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump aide promoted Ukraine hacking theory

A policeman stands in front of graffiti during a march billed as a global

HK protesters target Chinese news agency

File Photo: President Donald Trump, front, walks past President Vladimir Putin of Russia as they and other heads of state take their places for a group photo at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan on Friday, Jun 28, 2019. The main nuclear weapons control pact between the United States and Russia is set to expire, raising the possibility that Washington and Moscow would then be free to expand their arsenals without limits. The New York Times

US-Russia nuclear arms pact set to expire without replacement

Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) and French soldiers of the

Militants kill 54 in attack on Mali army post; IS claims responsibility

Trucks at the port in Holyhead, Wales, on the Irish Sea, on Oct 23, 2019. Thirty-nine people, many of them believed to be Vietnamese, were found dead in a truck container in southeastern England. The New York Times

For Vietnam’s ‘box people,’ a treacherous journey

The police in Vietnam arrested two people as part of the investigation into the 39 bodies found in a truck in England in October. The New York Times

Vietnam arrests 2 over UK truck deaths

35 die in Mali militant attack

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.