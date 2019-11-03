Home > World

Hong Kong's Lam on mission to help people move to mainland China to work

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Nov 2019 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 03:46 PM BdST

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will fly to China this week to discuss how to make it easier for people in the Chinese-ruled city, rocked by violent anti-China protests overnight, to live and work on the mainland, her office said on Sunday.

Lam, despised by pro-democracy protesters in the former British colony, will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday for a meeting the next day of the "leading group" for developing the Greater Bay Area of southern China.

The group has already met twice, "endorsing a number of measures to facilitate Hong Kong people to develop, work and reside in the mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area, as well as strengthen the convenient flow of people and goods", her office said.

The idea was to attract "high-end talent" from Hong Kong with tax breaks and encourage "innovation and entrepreneurship" from young people in Hong Kong and Macau.

Lam has promoted the Greater Bay Area as a way to provide jobs for people in Hong Kong and ease social tension.

"...After everything has been settled (in Hong Kong), the country (China) will be there to help with maybe positive measures, especially in the Greater Bay Area," Lam told businesspeople in Hong Kong in August.

The megalopolis of the Greater Bay Area is made up of nine mainland cities, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai and Shenzhen, and the two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, a former Portuguese-run enclave that returned to China in 1999.

An increasing number of Hong Kong people are already moving outside the densely populated financial hub - one of the world's most expensive cities - to the mainland.

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, turned parts of the main island into battlegrounds on Saturday, furious at Communist Party leaders in Beijing and perceived Chinese meddling with Hong Kong's freedoms, a charge China denies.

They have trashed Hong Kong businesses seen as being pro-China and in July daubed China's Liaison Office, the key symbol of Chinese sovereignty, with graffiti.

Cleaners swept up broken glass at the Hong Kong office of China's official news agency Xinhua on Sunday, one of the buildings vandalised on the 22nd straight weekend of protests when activists hurled petrol bombs and set fire to metro stations.

Xinhua condemned the attack by what it said were "barbaric thugs" who broke doors and security systems and threw fire and paint bombs into the lobby.

"The practice of the black rioters once again shows that 'stopping the violence and restoring order' is Hong Kong's most important and urgent task at present," a spokesperson for Xinhua said in a Facebook post.

Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and a water cannon at protesters during Saturday and early Sunday, as the violence spilled from Hong Kong island across the harbour to Kowloon. One of the protesters' key demands is an independent probe into perceived police brutality.

There were scuffles in shopping malls in the New Territories towns of Tai Po, Tuen Mun and Sha Tin, where police fired pepper spray as protesters hurled abuse, but nothing on the scale of Saturday's clashes. A few adults and teenagers were taken away for questioning in Sha Tin.

Hong Kong returned to China under a "one country, two systems" formula which guarantees its freedoms for 50 years. China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has a garrison in Hong Kong but troops have remained in barracks since the protests began.

Protesters last month targeted a PLA barracks with lasers prompting troops to hoist a banner warning they could be arrested. Senior PLA officers have said violence will not be tolerated.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Brian Chesky, CEO and Co-founder of Airbnb, speaks to the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US Mar 13, 2017. REUTERS

Airbnb bans 'party houses'

Indigenous leader Paulo Paulino Guajajara drinks water from a tree branch at a makeshift camp on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS

Amazon warrior shot dead by illegal loggers

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in Hong Kong, China, Oct 29, 2019. REUTERS

Lam on mission to help people move to China

 US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, before his departure to New York, Nov 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump aide promoted Ukraine hacking theory

A policeman stands in front of graffiti during a march billed as a global

HK protesters target Chinese news agency

File Photo: President Donald Trump, front, walks past President Vladimir Putin of Russia as they and other heads of state take their places for a group photo at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan on Friday, Jun 28, 2019. The main nuclear weapons control pact between the United States and Russia is set to expire, raising the possibility that Washington and Moscow would then be free to expand their arsenals without limits. The New York Times

US-Russia nuclear arms pact set to expire without replacement

ISIS flag. Wikipedia.

Militants kill 54 in attack on Mali army post; IS claims responsibility

Trucks at the port in Holyhead, Wales, on the Irish Sea, on Oct 23, 2019. Thirty-nine people, many of them believed to be Vietnamese, were found dead in a truck container in southeastern England. The New York Times

For Vietnam’s ‘box people,’ a treacherous journey

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.