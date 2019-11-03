El Salvador expels Venezuelan diplomats from the country
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2019 06:21 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 06:21 PM BdST
El Salvador said on Saturday it had ordered Venezuela’s diplomats to leave the Central American country within 48 hours, arguing that the decision was in line with its position that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate.
In a statement, the government said President Nayib Bukele recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president until free elections were held in the South American country. El Salvador will receive a new Venezuela diplomatic corps, named by Guaido, the government added.
“In the near future, El Salvador awaits the receipt of credentials for Venezuela’s new diplomatic representation,” the statement said.
Multiple countries have recognized Guaido, citing irregularities in Maduro’s re-election process. The opposition leader controls several Venezuelan embassies, including in the United States and Costa Rica, but has not been able to dislodge Maduro from the presidency.
The US ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, wasted little time in praising the decision.
“We applaud the government of Nayib Bukele for ensuring that El Salvador is on the right side of history by recognizing Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela,” he tweeted in Spanish shortly after El Salvador made its announcement.
The Salvadoran move came less than a week after the US government extended temporary protections for Salvadorans living in the United States by an extra year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran's Khamenei renews ban on talks with US
- Is claims responsibility for Mali attack
- El Salvador expels Venezuelan diplomats from the country
- In the Amazon, fires steal breath, but smoke smells of money
- Hong Kong's Lam on mission to help people move to mainland China to work
- Airbnb bans 'party houses' after Halloween shooting in California
- Trump campaign aide pushed Ukraine hacking theory: documents
- Clean-up operation underway at Xinhua office after violent Hong Kong protest
- Illegal loggers kill Amazon indigenous warrior who guarded forest, wound another
- Militants kill 54 in attack on Mali army post; IS claims responsibility
Most Read
- BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
- Ariful, three other BNP leaders announce resignation from central committee
- Dhaka Residential Model College opens probe into student's death by electrocution amid protests
- Muhammad Yunus secures bail after surrendering to labour court
- Former Dhaka mayor, BNP leader Khoka in ‘critical’ condition in New York
- She was daddy’s little girl. At 3, she watched him shot dead
- I need not take integrity test, says Rashed Khan Menon
- Brazil arrests Bangladesh-born man, one of world's ‘most prolific human traffickers’
- Ambassador Miller to highlight Bangladesh investment opportunities at Bangkok Indo-Pacific Business Forum
- Transport owners call for revision of new road transport law