Airbnb bans 'party houses' after Halloween shooting in California
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2019 01:10 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 01:10 PM BdST
Airbnb Inc banned “party houses” on Saturday after five people were killed in a shooting at a large Halloween gathering inside a rental home in Northern California that was advertised on the online listing service.
Police were still searching for the shooter who opened fire on Thursday night at the costume party, which authorities say was attended by more than 100 people at the house in Orinda, less than 20 miles (30 km) east of San Francisco.
The death toll rose to five when a 19-year-old victim died of her wounds at a hospital, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office said on late on Friday.
The party host rented the home through Airbnb and told its owner she was holding a reunion for only a dozen people, the San Francisco Chronicle reported citing the owner, Michael Wang.
“Starting today, we are banning ‘party houses’ and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorised parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda,” Airbnb co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky said on Twitter.
The company was expanding manual screening of “high-risk reservations” flagged by its risk detection technology, and was creating a house party “rapid response team,” Chesky added, without elaborating.
Valued at $31 billion (£23.97 billion) in its most recent private fundraising round, Airbnb said in September that it planned to become a publicly listed company in 2020, making it one of the biggest names considering a stock market float next year.
Orinda police received noise complaints about the party at 9:19pm and 10:25 pm local time, and at 10:48pm an officer was dispatched to the address, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The suspect opened fire about two minutes later.
Police have not publicly identified any suspects, and the sheriff’s office said on Saturday that it had no further details of the incident.
Authorities identified the victims who died as: Oshiana Tompkins, 19; Tiyon Farley, 22; Omar Taylor, 24; Ramon Hill Jr, 23; and Javin County, 29.
Several other people were wounded, police said, without giving an exact number. Some of the victims transported themselves to the hospital in the chaos after the shooting which sent young people, including some in Halloween costumes, fleeing from the scene.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Airbnb bans 'party houses' after Halloween shooting in California
- Trump campaign aide pushed Ukraine hacking theory: documents
- Clean-up operation underway at Xinhua office after violent Hong Kong protest
- Illegal loggers kill Amazon indigenous warrior who guarded forest, wound another
- Militants kill 54 in attack on Mali army post; IS claims responsibility
- For Vietnam’s ‘box people,’ a treacherous journey
- Last major nuclear arms pact could expire with no replacement, Russia says
- Vietnam police arrest 2 suspects in connection with UK truck deaths
- Mali says at least 35 soldiers killed in militant attack
- US looking at new ISIS leader and role in organisation
Most Read
- BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
- Ariful, three other BNP leaders announce resignation from central committee
- Dhaka Residential Model College opens probe into student's death by electrocution amid protests
- Brazil arrests Bangladesh-born man, one of world's ‘most prolific human traffickers’
- Former Dhaka mayor, BNP leader Khoka in ‘critical’ condition in New York
- New road transport law taking longer to be fully enforced
- Transport owners call for revision of new road transport law
- Dhaka Residential Model College student electrocuted at Kishor Alo function
- Ambassador Miller to highlight Bangladesh investment opportunities at Bangkok Indo-Pacific Business Forum
- I need not take integrity test, says Rashed Khan Menon